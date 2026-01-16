How 49ers Rookie Marques Sigle Improved After Getting Benched

Rookie Marques Sigle could've easily folded when he filled in for Ji'Ayir Brown against the Philadelphia Eagles. He hadn't played any meaningful snaps for the San Francisco 49ers since his last start in Week 7.

Being thrown into a playoff game places a ton of pressure on a rookie. However, Sigle answered the call and more. He played terrifically in the Wild Card game and was one of the 49ers' standouts.

“He did a really nice job. He came in, didn't skip a beat," Robert Saleh said. "Marques is going to be a really good football player in this league. After the Rams game, felt like he needed to take a step back and just kind of absorb a little bit more and now he's getting his opportunity."

Sigle deserves his flowers for his performance. Usually, when a rookie gets benched, it can hurt their ego and stunt their growth. It behooves teams for their rookies to play and grow that way.

However, Sigle improved from getting benched. His performance against the Eagles proved it, and even he would acknowledge, albeit reluctantly, that he benefited from it.

Marques Sigle benefited from being benched

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"I felt it was needed," Sigle said on Thursday during his locker room availability. "I'm happy that it happened just cause we got the win last week. It helped me develop, I'll say."

Sigle wouldn't definitively say it helped him initially when he was asked about his benching, but that's more or less his ego talking. No player likes to hear that they're getting benched.

In fact, there was an argument to make at the time of Sigle's benching that the 49ers were making a mistake. They should've let him play through his mistakes and learn by playing, like Upton Stout.

But Sigle was so atrocious in pass coverage that he needed to take a step back. Sure enough, he's noticing that the game has slowed down for him compared to Week 1.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) makes attach against San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It's slowed down a lot," Sigle said. "I was able to see a lot more cause I was able to make a lot of plays. I feel it's been the same with my mindset. Obviously, I've developed more, I've seen more now, so I'll say it's slowed down for me."

The game will need to be slowed down in the divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Brown has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, so Sigle is in line to start.

This will be Sigle's eighth start of the season and first since Week 7. He should pick up where he left off last week against the Eagles.

That performance is exactly what the 49ers need against the Seahawks. Sigle didn't play in Week 18 when the Seahawks beat them down, which means he can prove to be a reason the 49ers are better this go-around.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI