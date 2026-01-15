49ers Fans Will be Disappointed by the Latest Fred Warner News
The final injury report for the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game has been revealed.
As usual, the 49ers have several players listed on it. That's been the common theme of the 2025 season. However, most importantly, is the status of Fred Warner, which will disappoint 49ers fans.
Fred Warner
It started to seem like there would be hope for the 49ers to activate Fred Warner from the Injured Reserve list. Reporters in attendance posted videos of him looking spry.
It got the hopes of 49ers fans up, but it's all for naught. The 49ers are ruling Warner out against the Seahawks. This is absolutely the right call to make.
Rushing Warner back in the game of this magnitude and physicality after just one light week of practice would be reckless. The 49ers need Warner, but not at the cost of his long-term health.
Kyle Shanahan did mention that if the 49ers were to advance to the NFC Championship game, he would feel much more confident in Warner returning.
Eric Kendricks will get the nod to start again. He performed valiantly against the Philadelphia Eagles, and should be a reason the 49ers' defense is better against Seattle from two weeks ago.
Ji'Ayir Brown
The 49ers will not have starting safety Ji'Ayir Brown on hand on Saturday. Brown is dealing with a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the Wild Card game against the Eagles.
Rookie Marques Sigle is in line to take his spot, which is a blessing in disguise. The impact Sigle provided the 49ers' defense against the Eagles was stellar.
He was flying all over the place, making his presence known in the run and pass game. He's made a greater positive impact than either Brown or Malik Mustapha. Sigle will improve the 49ers' defense.
In fact, he will be a factor as to why the 49ers will be better against the Seahawks in this matchup than they were in Week 18. He should produce against Seattle as he did against Philadelphia.
Ricky Pearsall
It looks like the 49ers will have Ricky Pearsall back after missing the last two games with a PCL sprain. Pearsall was a limited participant in practice all week.
His PCL sprain has been an issue since he initially sustained it. That means he will be hobbled against the Seahawks, but his presence alone should help make a difference for the 49ers' offense.
