How the 49ers Offense Should Deliver a Win in the Desert
The injured and the more injured face off in the IR Bowl, with the 49ers being the healthier team, somehow. This game is loaded with playoff implications. Win and the 49ers chances of making the playoffs are projected at 83% by some experts. Lose, and that drops to 56%. Not a must win, but it’s pretty close to one.
First, a personal note on John Beam
The East Bay lost a guiding light with the shocking murder of John Beam, the long-time football coach at Skyline High School and Laney College in Oakland, as well as the Athletic Director at Laney. Beam is one of the few who managed to defeat national powerhouse De La Salle at its peak, leading Skyline to a historic upset.
When I think back on the legends of East Bay coaching in high school, Beam is on that list. Frank LaPorte, the hoops coach at Bishop O’Dowd and Jason Kidd’s coach at St. Joe’s. Willie White, the track coach at Berkeley. Our cross country nemesis John Marden at Mission San Jose in Fremont, and my cross country coach Tony Casillas at Canyon and Castro Valley, who passed a few months ago.
The very best coaches leave a permanent imprint on our lives, serving as a north star to guide us. Tony did that for me. John Beam did for his kids with a tough love approach. He was 66. Rest in peace, Coach.
On to the game
The Cardinals are without their starting QB, RB, WR1, and WR2. That translates to Jacoby Brissett throwing to star tight end Trey McBride, and handing off to Emari Demercardo and Michael Carter.
Facing McBride without Fred Warner is a problem for the Niners, who do not have a coverage LB on the roster. McBride is averaging eight catches per game in his last four, with five touchdowns. He had 9-127 against Seattle last week.
Arizona may take note of the Rams' success with three tight end sets last week and attack the Niners that way. Elijah Higgins is the Cards' #2 TE. He has five catches in his last two games for a combined 49 yards.
Likely without Deommodore Lenoir, Robert Saleh will need to put Darrell Luter Jr. on Michael Wilson, who has had four catches in each of the last two weeks. Wilson went for 60 yards against Dallas.
The Cards' running game has had success with Demercado, who has run for over 150 yards in the last two games, including a 55-yard run against Seattle.
Under Brissett, Arizona hunts for explosive plays and uses McBride to move the chains. The Niners will need to try to take away McBride and force the rest of the Cards to beat them.
The 49er defense is reeling with all the injuries. 30th in success rate since Warner’s injury, last in pressure rate for the year, tied for last in sacks. If they can stop anyone, it’s this depleted Arizona offense. If they can’t, then the Niners won’t be able to stop anybody, and that’s a primary concern for the rest of the season.
49ers on offense
Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall return for a homecoming game; they both played high school ball in the Phoenix area. Both are confident they’re healthy and ready to go.
Purdy’s mobility and Pearsall’s speed bring elements the offense has lacked for over a month. The Niners are hopeful that will extend the Arizona defense and open space for the running game.
In the first matchup, Pearsall had an excellent game, with eight catches for 117 yards. The running game was stagnant, with Christian McCaffrey averaging 3.1 yards per carry. Arizona’s run defense is vulnerable outside. Shanahan will test that and needs to utilize Brian Robinson Jr. in this game fully.
George Kittle is back in game shape. He had nine receptions for 84 yards last week. Arizona’s Budda Baker is a tough matchup, so Shanahan need to be creative in freeing targets for Kittle, particularly in the red zone.
Prediction (5-5)
Purdy returns to an offense as close to full strength as they’ve been all year. Provided he has his customary mobility, Purdy should do well in spreading the wealth to a high volume of targets as the Niners move methodically down the field. The opening script drive will tell us much about the readiness and potential of this offense.
The defense has been hammered in recent weeks because they’ve simply lacked the talent to execute. In a game where Arizona will lean on McBride heavily, Saleh must have an answer for that.
The offense being more capable should bring more balance, enabling the complementary football the Niners have lacked in recent weeks. If the offense is ready for a breakout game, the added rest that creates for the defense should carry the team to an important win in the playoff race.