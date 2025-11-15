49ers Might be Without This Key Starter Against the Cardinals
The 49ers' injury report for their rematch with the Cardinals is incredibly surprising.
Not a single player was ruled out for the 49ers. It feels like it’s been a decade since that happened. Perhaps the 49ers’ luck is finally turning.
Unfortunately, there is one player who was listed as questionable for the game. This player is a key starter who is at risk of being inactive.
The starter in question is Deommodore Lenoir. He sustained a calf injury during Thursday’s practice, a recent trend for the 49ers, and was held out of Friday’s practice.
“I mean, tried to go today, didn't,” Kyle Shanahan said. “We're going to get an MRI here. Didn't think it was that serious. Did a jog-in from a drill. Just some tightness. We'll find out more when we get an MRI.”
There’s a chance that Lenoir might not play against the Cardinals. Calf injuries are always a concern since they can be linked to Achilles injury.
The MRI Lenoir is getting will help make the decision, and ultimately, how Lenoir feels. But I would lean towards the 49ers sitting Lenoir for this game.
It’ll sting being without him. His absence would mean that the 49ers will be down all of their defensive captains and top three players.
However, if there’s a game that the 49ers can afford to be without Lenoir, it’s this one. The Cardinals will be without their top wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., so it evens out.
The 49ers will likely turn to this player to fill in
If Lenoir can’t go, the 49ers will likely turn to Darrell Luter Jr. as the fill-in. He did a decent job in his last outing against the Jaguars, which should earn him a start against Arizona.
“I think Lute’s taken a big step this year. He’s been close to getting some opportunities,” Shanahan said. “The game he got in, which I believe was Jacksonville, I thought he played really well. He's been better in practice than he has ever been before whether it's with the D or with scout team. So, if that happens, we’ve got a lot of confidence in Lute.”
The secondary will play a fairly big role despite the Cardinals being without Harrison. The 49ers’ pass rush is still nonexistent and is liable to give Jacoby Brissett ample time to throw more times than not.
You have to wonder if Robert Saleh will implement a lot of blitzing. It hasn’t worked much this season, but going against Brissett, who’s a massive step down from the mobile player that Kyler Murray is, could be enticing to call.
Expect it to be incorporated at least mildly.
