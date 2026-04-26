The San Francisco 49ers still have the fallout surrounding Brandon Aiyuk to contend with following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

The franchise was clearly holding out in hopes of receiving draft pick offers for him, and while they acknowledged before the draft that teams had shown interest, though unspecified, no deal ultimately materialized.

Given how events unfolded, that isn’t particularly surprising.

John Lynch: The 49ers won't release Brandon Aiyuk 'anytime soon'

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"No new update right now. We're available. Give us a call," shared John Lynch with reporters on Saturday.

"And like I said earlier, I think it's the prudent thing to do. He's an extremely talented player.

"He's been an extremely effective player in our league; situation didn't work itself out here. That's not to say that it can't be rekindled somewhere else.

"And we'd be happy to do something with anyone if the opportunity presented itself."

Then, when directly asked about a potential timeline for a release, John Lynch said it wouldn’t be happening "anytime soon."

Throughout the ongoing fallout between Aiyuk and the 49ers, persistent rumors have linked him with a reunion alongside close friend Jayden Daniels at the Washington Commanders.

However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported during draft coverage that nothing has changed on that front: "Let's talk about Brandon Aiyuk, because obviously, that is going to be a receiver that is going to be in the news over the next several months.

"The 49ers have already been very, very clear: he is not going to play for them, due $27 million in salary. None of it is guaranteed, mostly because they took away his guaranteed [money] for stopping from showing up to rehab early this year.

"They are expected to release him. They just haven't done it yet. What the 49ers would like to do is trade him. The Washington Commanders are expected to have interest. I would say significant interest but they don't want to make a move for him because they know that the 49ers are going to release him.

"And the 49ers don't want to release him because they believe the Commanders want him, and would potentially trade for him, which is why we're in this situation right now."

Though Ian Rapoport shared during the sixth round that no trade move had materialized, it suggests Aiyuk will likely remain on the roster until the new season, when he is owed money.

Don't forget, he no longer has any guaranteed money left on his contract.