John Lynch says this player brings “different element” to 49ers offense

This player plays a pivotal role on offense.

Henry Cheal

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks on the sidelines before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The 49ers’ offense lacked its usual edge earlier this season, mostly because injuries kept key playmakers off the field.

But with those players slowly rejoining the starting roster, the offense has regained its flow and is posting the kind of production people expected.

Significantly, in Week 10, the 49ers announced that both Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall were returning. Purdy wasted no time at all to deliver while nursing a turf toe injury, whereas Pearsall’s return received little coverage.

John Lynch believes Ricky Pearsall will show his true potential in the coming weeks

Ricky Pearsal
Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

John Lynch sees Pearsall’s return as a key factor that could elevate the offense just in time for the final push before the playoffs.

"We got Ricky Pearsall back out there last week, and the production didn't show, but it was good for Ricky just to get back out there, get his legs underneath him," Lynch said Friday on Bay Area radio station KNBR.

"Ricky does provide a different element, as we've talked about, and I believe that really opens our offense back.

"When you have a guy like Ricky, who's a threat as a route runner, is a threat downfield, as he showed earlier this season, and is just a playmaker, I think there's extra attention that goes that way.

"And sometimes it's just the presence of mind. I've played safety, and you're leaning that way a little bit because your coach all week's been talking about, 'Hey, this Pearsall guy, he can get down the field.' That's your job as a DB.

"That's what you want to do to people, and I think that's what Kyle's offense does to people."

Pearsall has racked up 327 yards in just five games this season, showing solid performances despite limited time on the field. The focus now is ensuring he stays healthy for the remainder of the season after his extended absence.

Though injuries have kept him from completing a full season in his first two years, Lynch expects him to hit the ground running.

"But then, our talent also lends to being able to do that, the more guys we have out there," Lynch added.

"But that's why we drafted Ricky as high as we did. And I do think he has an effect on each game that he plays. And I think he'll be even better this week with another week of practice under his belt."

