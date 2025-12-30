Four 49ers Whose Stock Increased in the Win Against Chicago

For a second straight game, the San Francisco 49ers had to win by scoring over 40 points.

The Chicago Bears had no answers to stopping the 49ers' offense. It was fascinating to see how electric the 49ers' offense performed in the win against Chicago, and that is why the four players whose stock increased reside on the offensive side of the ball.

Jake Tonges

Being without George Kittle was presumably a big blow to the 49ers. However, that wasn't the case at all. Jake Tonges filled in nicely for Kittle, especially as a receiver.

He tallied a team-high seven catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. A performance like that has to make everyone wonder why Kyle Shanahan doesn't incorporate him with Kittle more.

Tonges is an impactful player. Now, he isn't a good blocker at all, which significantly factors into his usage, but he's proven he's too useful a receiver to limit.

Austen Pleasants

It was already bad enough for the 49ers that they had to play the Bears without Kittle, but then they had to do it without Trent Williams. At the beginning of the game, Williams hurt his hamstring.

He would not return, which essentially made him inactive for the game. That forced backup Austen Pleasants, who most fans surely have never heard of, into the game.

The 49ers' offense could've easily derailed with Pleasants, but it didn't. They were still firing on all cylinders. Pleasants had himself a solid performance that should make the 49ers feel comfortable if he has to start on Saturday.

Ricky Pearsall

He may be a borderline injury-prone player, but Ricky Pearsall earned some credit against the Bears. By no means is Pearsall healthy right now. He won't ever be this season with his PCL sprain.

For him to go out against the Bears and put up five catches for 85 yards is stellar. He toughed it out for his team and was a key contributor in the game.

Pearsall isn't a pivotal piece to the 49ers' offense, but he's clearly a helpful one. No one should doubt his toughness after this game.

Brock Purdy

Last but not least is the man of the match, as they say in soccer, Brock Purdy. With each passing game since he returned from his turf toe injury, he makes a case that he's playing better than ever.

Against the Indianapolis Colts last week, he was a man on a mission. Throwing for five touchdowns was insane. There was no way he would replicate that performance.

Well, actually, he did. Instead of throwing for five touchdowns, he totaled five. Two of them were rushing touchdowns. Now, he did throw a pick-six at the start of the game, but who cares?

When you are responsible for five touchdowns, you are allowed to throw a pick-six. The 49ers need Purdy to maintain his high level of play if they want any chance of claiming the No. 1 seed.

