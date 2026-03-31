John Lynch Shuts Down 2 Major Free Agent Rumors for the 49ers

Two of the most notable free agents in the offseason have been linked to the San Francisco 49ers. While both Joey Bosa and Jauan Jennings could theoretically fit on paper, team leadership has made it clear that neither is expected to join San Francisco for the upcoming season.

The San Francisco 49ers will not add Joey Bosa or Jauan Jennings for the upcoming season

When asked about Jennings returning to the team, John Lynch indicated that the wide receiver is likely to find a new home elsewhere.

“He’ll find a good home, and Jauan will go play great football for someone,” Lynch said. Lynch spoke in the past tense about Jennings, indicating he will not be on the team.

The 49ers lost both Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, but they have already added Mike Evans and Christian Kirk. Alongside Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing, the 49ers currently have six receivers who could realistically compete for roster spots. While Jennings would be an upgrade over some of these players, the combination of cost and role does not make it a practical addition for San Francisco.

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When it comes to Joey Bosa, the situation appears to be more about financial considerations than need. The 49ers could benefit from another edge rusher, especially given their tendency to slide Mykel Williams inside on pass-rushing downs. Bosa could theoretically fill that role, but Lynch noted that the two sides are not close to reaching an agreement.

“I don’t know if we can afford him,” Lynch said when asked about the possibility of the Bosa brothers playing together. Last year, Bosa signed for $12 million, while the 49ers recently signed Bryce Huff for $5 million and may replace him with a rookie, which would reduce the cost even further. Bosa likely values himself above the $5 million range and expects a larger role than a situational pass rusher.

The 49ers would ideally like Bosa to serve as a rotational pass rusher at a lower cost, but that appears to be below what he expects in terms of salary and playing role. Given those factors, it is difficult to see the two sides reaching an agreement.

While circumstances could change if the draft or other moves shift team needs, as of now, it seems unlikely that either Jauan Jennings or Joey Bosa will be on the 49ers’ roster for the 2026 season.