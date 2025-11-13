Kyle Shanahan Believes This 49ers Player Deserves More Opportunities

When running INSIDE the tackles, Brian Robinson Jr. is averaging 4.3 YPC on 19 rushes, +2.9 EPA, and 3 runs of 10+ yards



When running OUTSIDE the tackles, he’s averaging 5.2 YPC on 30 rushes, +2.5 EPA, and 4 runs of 10+ yards https://t.co/AR6zLoVvV2