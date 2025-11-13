Kyle Shanahan Believes This 49ers Player Deserves More Opportunities
There are only so many opportunities on offense for the San Francisco 49ers to divvy up.
It's especially difficult when Christian McCaffrey is accounting for nearly half of those opportunities this season. The 49ers need to ease it up on him. He's not the only impactful player they have.
Other players have been stepping up in recent weeks, including Brian Robinson Jr.. He is a player that Kyle Shanahan would say is deserving of more opportunities.
Brian Robinson Jr. deserves more playing time
“Yeah, I would," Shanahan said. "I think four weeks in a row he has had his best game. So, each week it keeps getting better.”
Robinson has finally reached his comfort zone in the 49ers' offense. It was always going to take some time for him to get embedded since he was acquired just before Week 1.
Thankfully, McCaffrey takes a rest day for the first practice of the week during the season. That is the session where Robinson receives all, if not the bulk of, the first-team reps.
He can't do that for Thursday and Friday practices. It has to have helped him get acclimated. Just look at how smoothly he has been running over the last four weeks.
Robinson is averaging about 6 yards per carry during that span. It makes perfect sense to give him carries. He's been the best running back for the 49ers.
That is why he should be getting more carries over McCaffrey. At the very least, it should be an even split. Whoever looks best during the game is who Shanahan should ride with by going with the "hot hand" essentially.
Shanahan can't keep being stubborn and sticking with McCaffrey if it's clear that Robinson is generating a larger impact. He has to do what is best for the offense.
It would be awesome to see if the 49ers could trot out McCaffrey and Robinson at the same time. Unfortunately, Shanahan thwarted that idea, as it's not as simple as it sounds.
In any case, how can anyone watch Robinson and McCaffrey in the last four weeks and believe Robinson doesn't deserve more over him? Even the stats back it up.
McCaffrey can remain as the starter and open the first two drives. After that, they can transition to Robinson and shuffle around so that it isn't predictable McCaffrey is being used solely as a receiver.
Probably the best split between these two is 50-50, and then Shanahan can dictate who ends up with more, given how sweet they look. If he does, I bet Robinson ends up being the more deserving.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.