Kyle Shanahan Believes 49ers Gain a Huge Benefit From Adding This Coach

Plenty of moves that the San Francisco 49ers have executed this offseason were sound. However, when they hired Matt Eberflus, it was a bit head-scratching.

He's a failed head coach and defensive coordinator. The Dallas Cowboys just fired him after one season of mediocrity led by him.

So, why on earth would the 49ers bring him aboard? At the NFL annual meeting in Arizona, Kyle Shanahan explained why adding Eberflus will be a huge benefit to the 49ers.

Shanahan sounds off on Eberflus

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"Similar to what Gus did last year," said Shanahan. "I think when you're on the defensive side of the ball, I love having a guy there who's called plays, who's built defenses before. It's really important as a play caller, as a guy doing the scheme, that you have other people who've been through it to bounce things off of. Position coaches kind of get so in their world of what their position's doing, and they can't step back and see the big thing.

"It's like me on offense, with Klay and I. We use our QCs (quality control coaches) and stuff. We use guys who aren't always locked into a position to help us with game plans and things like that. And when you can get a guy like that, it makes up for Raheem. Because if you don’t, you know, then he’s asking offense guys stuff a lot and they’re just not always in the same position in the season.”

Adding Eberflus isn't head-scratching anymore after Shanahan's explanation. It is a wise move to have another coach assist with the game plan. Gus Bradley did a great job of it last year.

Several players came out in support of Bradley during their press conferences as well. If Eberflus can have a similar effect, the hire will be sound.

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Aside from helping Morris, the 49ers have already felt the benefit of adding Eberflus. He certainly had to have played a part in the 49ers' acquisition of Osa Odighizuwa from the Dallas Cowboys.

After the 49ers failed to sign free agent defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers, they had to pivot. That is probably when Eberflus stepped in and mentioned Odighizuwa.

He was Odighizuwa's defensive coordinator last year, so he knows him well. It makes perfect sense for the 49ers to trade for him at Eberflus's behest.

So, the 49ers are already reaping the benefits of adding Eberflus. That should only increase when the regular season comes along for him to assist Morris, as Shanahan explained.

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