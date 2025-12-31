Kyle Shanahan Details the Challenge of Facing This Seahawks Player

The stakes are at an all-time high on Saturday night when the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks.

Whoever wins will earn the NFC West division title and the No. 1 playoff seed. It doesn’t get more intense than that.

Last time these two teams faced off, it was the 49ers who emerged victorious. However, they will struggle to replicate that result if they struggle to slow down Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Kyle Shanahan sounds off on Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

“Everyone knows how good he has been this year in the whole league,” said Kyle Shanahan. “I think he's their leading receiver in every game but one. He's obviously extremely talented as most first-round guys are, but it's hard to know unless they’re rated on Madden and their awareness rating.

“But, I would guess his real-life awareness rating is off the chart. He's got very good feel in zones, how to move around. He almost plays in slow motion, but he's one of the fastest guys out there, so a lot of respect for him.”

Smith-Njigba is the NFL’s leader in receiving yards with 1,709. For a stretch of the season, it looked like he was going to eclipse 2,000 yards.

He has the talent for it, and given how putrid the 49ers’ secondary has been, it’s not that impossible for him to reach it. He’d need 291 yards.

In the first matchup with the Seahawks, the 49ers allowed Smith-Njigba to go off for nine catches and 124 yards. It feels like he’s a lock to tally over 100 receiving yards.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

No one on the 49ers can cover him. Deommodore Lenoir has the best chance, but he hasn’t been performing up to his normal standards this season.

Maybe this is a matchup that gets Lenoir to lock in and perform strongly. In any case, what will be Smith-Njigba’s downfall is Sam Darnold.

The reason his pace of eclipsing 2,000 yards was stalled out was thanks to Darnold. He’s been falling off in the last several games.

Barring a sudden change, he’s not going to ball out against the 49ers. Surely he’ll have his moments because that’s what the 49ers’ defense allows.

But Darnold will miss guys or turn it over. The best defense on Smith-Njigba won’t be from the 49ers, but his own quarterback.

