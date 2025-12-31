Kyle Shanahan Details the Challenge of Facing This Seahawks Player
In this story:
The stakes are at an all-time high on Saturday night when the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks.
Whoever wins will earn the NFC West division title and the No. 1 playoff seed. It doesn’t get more intense than that.
Last time these two teams faced off, it was the 49ers who emerged victorious. However, they will struggle to replicate that result if they struggle to slow down Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Kyle Shanahan sounds off on Jaxon Smith-Njigba
“Everyone knows how good he has been this year in the whole league,” said Kyle Shanahan. “I think he's their leading receiver in every game but one. He's obviously extremely talented as most first-round guys are, but it's hard to know unless they’re rated on Madden and their awareness rating.
“But, I would guess his real-life awareness rating is off the chart. He's got very good feel in zones, how to move around. He almost plays in slow motion, but he's one of the fastest guys out there, so a lot of respect for him.”
Smith-Njigba is the NFL’s leader in receiving yards with 1,709. For a stretch of the season, it looked like he was going to eclipse 2,000 yards.
He has the talent for it, and given how putrid the 49ers’ secondary has been, it’s not that impossible for him to reach it. He’d need 291 yards.
In the first matchup with the Seahawks, the 49ers allowed Smith-Njigba to go off for nine catches and 124 yards. It feels like he’s a lock to tally over 100 receiving yards.
No one on the 49ers can cover him. Deommodore Lenoir has the best chance, but he hasn’t been performing up to his normal standards this season.
Maybe this is a matchup that gets Lenoir to lock in and perform strongly. In any case, what will be Smith-Njigba’s downfall is Sam Darnold.
The reason his pace of eclipsing 2,000 yards was stalled out was thanks to Darnold. He’s been falling off in the last several games.
Barring a sudden change, he’s not going to ball out against the 49ers. Surely he’ll have his moments because that’s what the 49ers’ defense allows.
But Darnold will miss guys or turn it over. The best defense on Smith-Njigba won’t be from the 49ers, but his own quarterback.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.
Read more 49ers On SI
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN