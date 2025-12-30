What’s Different This Time in the 49ers' Rematch with the Seahawks

This week I’ll take a deep dive to preview the Seattle game. Today, changes from the opener, then breaking down the offense vs. defense matchups.

In the season opener, Nick Bosa’s strip sack of Sam Darnold and fumble recovery at the 16 closed out a 17-13 Niner win. Now in the regular season finale, the teams play for the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Much has changed along the way.

49ERS CHANGES

Injuries – Bosa, Fred Warner, and Mykel Williams are out and as a result the Niners are last in sacks, can struggle against the run, and can’t cover tight ends.

George Kittle went down in the 2nd quarter of the opener after four catches and a touchdown in the first 20 minutes. He is planning to play on Saturday night. Seattle has difficulty defending tight ends. Kittle and Jake Tonges combined for seven catches and two touchdowns in the opener.

Brock Purdy injured his left shoulder and big right toe late in the first half. He scrambled three times for 19 yards in the first half. He didn’t scramble once in the second half.

Brock Purdy – Is playing the best football of his career, responsible for ten touchdowns in the last two games. Over the last three matchups, Purdy has led the 49ers to scores on 21 of 27 possessions, excluding end of half and end of game possessions. A 78% efficiency rate. In the red zone, the Niners have scored on all 18 of their possessions in the last three games, including 13 touchdowns, a conversion rate of 72%.

Seattle is trash talking that the Niners did this against cupcake defenses. In my 55 years of watching NFL football, when an offense reaches this level of execution, they are difficult to stop regardless of the defensive talent they face. Seattle can slow them down, but enough for the win is a tall task given how well this Niners offense is playing.

Offensive Line/Christian McCaffrey – In the opener, Trent Williams was out of shape. That, plus Kittle going down, led to Christian McCaffrey averaging only 3.1 yards per carry.

McCaffrey is coming off his best game in two years with 140 yards against Chicago, his longest run since 2023 of 41 yards, and the offensive line playing their best ball of the year. Seattle will be a much tougher test than the Bears' 29th ranked run defense, but the Niners' interior OL in particular is playing exceptionally well.

Austin Pleasants – He had a solid game stepping in after Trent Williams injured his hamstring on the game’s first play. Williams is not expected to play Saturday.

Chicago didn’t game plan against Pleasants, but Mike Macdonald, one of the league’s best defensive strategists, will. He authored Baltimore’s simulated pressure on Christmas night 2023 that led to four Brock Purdy interceptions. Macdonald will go after Pleasants, the Niners will need to give him chip help.

Jake Moody/Special Teams – Moody was 1-3 on field goals in the opener; one was blocked. It seems so long ago to talk of Moody as a Niner. His replacement, Eddy Pineiro, has made 27 of his 28 field goal attempts. The lone miss was a 64-yarder that bounced off the crossbar.

The Niner special teams have ascended over the year, with Skyy Moore now one of the top punt return threats in the game. Seattle is accustomed to winning on special teams and are the league’s best. Trade deadline acquisition Rashid Shaheed was vital to the Rams win with a 58-yard punt return touchdown. By most metrics, the Seahawks and Niners are the top two special teams units in the league.

Levi’s Stadium – The game moves to Santa Clara, where the Faithful are hoping a Niner win sets up a three-game homestand to a championship. The Seahawks are the NFL’s road warriors, a league best 14-2 on the road under Macdonald.

SEATTLE CHANGES

Injuries – Nick Emmanwori suffered a high ankle sprain on the fourth play of the opener and then sat out for the next three games. He’s come on recently, averaging 6.5 tackles per game in his last four, including 11 against the Rams. Emmanwori is also a blitz threat, a hybrid chess piece. He wasn’t a factor in the first game; he should be in this matchup.

Klint Kubiak – In the opener, the Seattle offensive coordinator cut the Niners a massive break by not targeting the Niners' highly suspect safeties. The entire league knows about it now, so Kubiak won’t make the same mistake twice.

Against the Niners, Seattle struggled early, a touchdown and three drives of four plays or fewer. That’s still a problem. In six of their last seven games, they haven’t cracked ten points in the first half.

Could that change against the Niners? If the 49ers offense continues on their current run, Seattle will need to keep it close, and targeting the safeties and linebackers could be how. A.J. Barner is an underrated tight end. He had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown last week. I expect him to get more targets in this matchup.

Mike Macdonald – His decision to kick a field goal on 4th and 1 from the Niners’ 19 may have cost his team the game. When Macdonald was informed recently that he’s the league’s most timid coach in going for it on 4th down, he was taken aback. Given the impact of his decision in the opener, I expect Macdonald to change; he’ll go for it on 4th and short this time around.

Next preview column: Seattle offense vs. San Francisco defense.

