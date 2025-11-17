Kyle Shanahan Provides Discouraging Injury News on Two 49ers Starters
It wouldn't be a normal victory Monday for the San Francisco 49ers without Kyle Shanahan providing discouraging injury news.
A win can never be fully celebrated. It always comes at a cost for this team. This is the norm for them this season. The only bright side (kind of) is that it's only two players who got dinged up against the Arizona Cardinals.
Tatum Bethune
Tatum Bethune suffered a high ankle sprain early in the second quarter against the Cardinals. The 49ers are expecting to be without him for a few weeks.
Bethune has done a fine job filling in for Fred Warner this season. Now, the 49ers will have to look for others to fill in and step up with him on the mend.
“I'm sure we'll bring in somebody possibly for practice squad," said Shanahan. "You know, I don't think Tatum’s going to go on IR, especially with our Bye Week and stuff. So, I don't know if we'll have the roster spot for that. But, we also have Jalen [Graham] on practice squad who would be the next man up. So, we'll see how that works out with the whole roster.”
Curtis Robinson is one player whom the 49ers can go with. He slid in when Bethune exited the game and did pretty well. It would be surprising if the 49ers don't roll with him next to Dee Winters.
"Curtis has been preparing for that opportunity for a while, especially coming back from his ACL this offseason," said Shanahan. "Thought he did a hell of a job. Our whole defense just with battling through that game and losing a ton of guys throughout the game, just being out there for 82 plays and having to do it with both special teams and defense, was a hell of an effort by Curtis and a lot of guys.”
Eddy Pineiro
Along with Bethune, kicker Eddy Pineiro suffered a hamstring injury. It's why the 49ers went for a two-point conversion on their final touchdown instead of attempting an extra point.
Pineiro couldn't go. His hamstring was too bothersome. The 49ers don't expect him to be out too long, but he's unlikely to be active next week against the Carolina Panthers.
Shanahan said the 49ers will be bringing in some kickers this week for tryouts to fill in for Pineiro temporarily. Being without him is a bummer as he's been awesome ever since he joined the 49ers in Week 3.
