Kyle Shanahan Provides Discouraging Injury News on Two 49ers Starters

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
It wouldn't be a normal victory Monday for the San Francisco 49ers without Kyle Shanahan providing discouraging injury news.

A win can never be fully celebrated. It always comes at a cost for this team. This is the norm for them this season. The only bright side (kind of) is that it's only two players who got dinged up against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tatum Bethune

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48)
October 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tatum Bethune suffered a high ankle sprain early in the second quarter against the Cardinals. The 49ers are expecting to be without him for a few weeks.

Bethune has done a fine job filling in for Fred Warner this season. Now, the 49ers will have to look for others to fill in and step up with him on the mend.

“I'm sure we'll bring in somebody possibly for practice squad," said Shanahan. "You know, I don't think Tatum’s going to go on IR, especially with our Bye Week and stuff. So, I don't know if we'll have the roster spot for that. But, we also have Jalen [Graham] on practice squad who would be the next man up. So, we'll see how that works out with the whole roster.”

Curtis Robinson is one player whom the 49ers can go with. He slid in when Bethune exited the game and did pretty well. It would be surprising if the 49ers don't roll with him next to Dee Winters.

"Curtis has been preparing for that opportunity for a while, especially coming back from his ACL this offseason," said Shanahan. "Thought he did a hell of a job. Our whole defense just with battling through that game and losing a ton of guys throughout the game, just being out there for 82 plays and having to do it with both special teams and defense, was a hell of an effort by Curtis and a lot of guys.”

Eddy Pineiro

San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddie Pineiro (18) reacts after kicking
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddie Pineiro (18) reacts after kicking a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Along with Bethune, kicker Eddy Pineiro suffered a hamstring injury. It's why the 49ers went for a two-point conversion on their final touchdown instead of attempting an extra point.

Pineiro couldn't go. His hamstring was too bothersome. The 49ers don't expect him to be out too long, but he's unlikely to be active next week against the Carolina Panthers.

Shanahan said the 49ers will be bringing in some kickers this week for tryouts to fill in for Pineiro temporarily. Being without him is a bummer as he's been awesome ever since he joined the 49ers in Week 3.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

