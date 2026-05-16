49ers Expert Envisions Dream Start to 2026 Season After Schedule Release
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Before the San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 schedule was unveiled, one detail had already been confirmed: the team would make the long trip to Melbourne, Australia, for a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
The trip has been a major talking point throughout the winter and spring, which is understandable considering the long-haul travel and the unique preparations and accommodations needed to win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared that he isn't a fan of being the designated away team.
Now, a 49ers expert has projected they will go on to beat the Rams in the season opener, a matchup that may already carry must-win importance.
“Despite the long Australia trip, the 49ers will open the season 3-0. Beating the Rams anywhere is a tall task and the disparate travel plans between the teams -- the Niners will spend about a week in Melbourne while the Rams will be in and out -- will provide an interesting test case for jet lag recovery and time zone acclimation," wrote ESPN's Nick Wagoner when offering his bold prediction.
"But San Francisco almost always finds a way to be competitive with the Rams and if it can get a win there, the Niners will have manageable home games against the rebuilding Dolphins and Cardinals to soften the blow when they return to the United States.”
Winning internationally is never easy. The long-haul travel, time-zone adjustments, and unique preparation required for a game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground could easily disrupt a team’s rhythm. If the 49ers are able to overcome those obstacles and leave Australia with a win, it would provide a major confidence boost heading into the following weeks.
The first half of the season before the bye week is significantly better than the second half of the year, so, by all accounts, it's an important matter to get out of the floodgates and hold as strong a record as possible before the schedule begins to intensify against tougher opponents (like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles) and more demanding road environments later in the campaign.
Considering all the questions surrounding San Francisco and injuries, especially after several of the team’s biggest stars missed significant stretches during the 2025 season, a strong start could become even more important if similar issues arise again.
Establishing confidence early can shape the mentality inside the locker room and strengthen the belief that the team is capable of putting together another deep postseason run. It's not an easy schedule by any stretch.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal