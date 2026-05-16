49ers Expert Envisions Dream Start to 2026 Season After Schedule Release

Before the San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 schedule was unveiled, one detail had already been confirmed: the team would make the long trip to Melbourne, Australia, for a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

The trip has been a major talking point throughout the winter and spring, which is understandable considering the long-haul travel and the unique preparations and accommodations needed to win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared that he isn't a fan of being the designated away team.

Now, a 49ers expert has projected they will go on to beat the Rams in the season opener, a matchup that may already carry must-win importance.

“Despite the long Australia trip, the 49ers will open the season 3-0. Beating the Rams anywhere is a tall task and the disparate travel plans between the teams -- the Niners will spend about a week in Melbourne while the Rams will be in and out -- will provide an interesting test case for jet lag recovery and time zone acclimation," wrote ESPN's Nick Wagoner when offering his bold prediction.

"But San Francisco almost always finds a way to be competitive with the Rams and if it can get a win there, the Niners will have manageable home games against the rebuilding Dolphins and Cardinals to soften the blow when they return to the United States.”

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Winning internationally is never easy. The long-haul travel, time-zone adjustments, and unique preparation required for a game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground could easily disrupt a team’s rhythm. If the 49ers are able to overcome those obstacles and leave Australia with a win, it would provide a major confidence boost heading into the following weeks.

The first half of the season before the bye week is significantly better than the second half of the year, so, by all accounts, it's an important matter to get out of the floodgates and hold as strong a record as possible before the schedule begins to intensify against tougher opponents (like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles) and more demanding road environments later in the campaign.

Considering all the questions surrounding San Francisco and injuries, especially after several of the team’s biggest stars missed significant stretches during the 2025 season, a strong start could become even more important if similar issues arise again.

Establishing confidence early can shape the mentality inside the locker room and strengthen the belief that the team is capable of putting together another deep postseason run. It's not an easy schedule by any stretch.