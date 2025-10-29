Kyle Shanahan Shuts Down a Trade Involving This 49ers Player
The NFL trade deadline on Nov. 4 is steadily approaching.
Any more moves the San Francisco 49ers want to make to improve their team this season need to happen as soon as possible. They already made one trade by bringing in defensive end Keion White.
However, adding players isn't the only trade the 49ers could entertain. They could also send a player packing, especially players playing on the last year of their deal, like Jauan Jennings.
He hasn't come close to his impact from the last two seasons this year. He's been more of a negative factor than a positive with his drops, sloppy route-running, and sideline tantrums.
Still, despite all of that, the 49ers aren't open to trading Jennings. On Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan essentially shut down the possibility of the 49ers trading Jennings by the deadline.
49ers unlikely to trade Jauan Jennings
"I'd be very surprised if Jauan wasn't on our team throughout this year," said Shanahan.
While he doesn't fully rule it out, I don't see any chance of the 49ers trading Jennings away. He's been a complete shell of the effective player he was in 2023 and 2024.
Part of that, if not largely, can be attributed to his injuries. He's basically a walking ace-bandage wrap with all of the injuries he's dealing with (broken ribs, ankle sprain, shoulder soreness).
That's probably why Shanahan isn't that harsh on him for failing to execute plays. Besides, trading Jennings wouldn't help the 49ers this season.
It would only hurt them, given how thin they are at the position. Demarcus Robinson has been a whiff signing, and who knows when Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk are returning.
Jennings has to remain on the team to keep the offense competitive. The time to trade Jennings was in training camp, but then that would've set a bad precedent.
Jennings wanted a new contract extension from the 49ers. If they didn't oblige his wishes, he wanted them to trade him. Had the 49ers traded him, every player would have leverage in contract demands moving forward.
It's just been such a weird season for Jennings, but it's not surprising. Every time a player on the 49ers holds out of training camp for an extension, their season gets derailed.
At the same time, I get why Jennings wanted an extension. He knew he wasn't going to produce the same this year as he did in 2024.
Plus, the reality is, when you play for the 49ers, you're going to get injured. Get your money while you can when you play for the 49ers because an injury or injuries are on the way.
