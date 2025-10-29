All 49ers

49ers Add Two New Names to the First Injury Report of Week 9

A few players are expectedly on the first injury report for the 49ers ahead of Week 9, but they also added two new names to it.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Quite a few names are on the San Francisco 49ers' first injury report of Week 9.

But that's not uncommon. It's been the case all season. The bright side (kind of) is that most of the names that aren't practicing are expected, like Jake Brendel (hamstring), Bryce Huff (hamstring), Ricky Pearsall (knee), and Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring).

However, the 49ers added two new names to the injury report. These two players suffered injuries this past Sunday in the loss to the Houston Texans.

Dee Winters

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53)
September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dee Winters hurt his knee against the Texans and was forced out of the game because of it. The injury wasn't deemed severe. On Monday, Kyle Shanahan said Winters is day-to-day with it.

However, the fact that he missed the first practice of the week makes it a little eyebrow-raising. Missing the first practice is never a cause for massive concern, but it does open up the chance he misses Week 9.

It also depends on what exactly he injured with his knee. For all we know, Winters hurt his PCL, like Pearsall. Labeling his injury as just a "knee" is insanely vague.

Winters has been solid for the 49ers this season. There was no telling how he'd look as the starter, but it's clear after eight games that he is a fine player.

If Winters can't go, the 49ers will look to Curtis Robinson to start alongside Tatum Bethune. Rookie Nick Martin is buried on the depth chart, so I wouldn't expect him to see much, if any action.

Alfred Collins

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95) during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Arguably the best rookie for the 49ers this season has been Alfred Collins, and there's a chance they will be without him against the New York Giants. Collins hurt his shoulder in the game against Houston.

Similar to Winters, his injury isn't considered serious and he's day-to-day. But again, missing the first practice of the week opens up the chance of missing the game on Sunday.

Now that the 49ers have added Keion White and Clelin Ferrell, they can afford to rest Collins for a game. Although I'd bet Collins is going to try to tough it out.

That's just how most of these players are wired. If he does give it a go, keep an eye on his snap count. It's possible the 49ers limit his snaps if his shoulder still isn't right.

Collins and Winters will have until the last practice on Friday to log at least one limited session. If not, don't expect them to play against the Giants.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

