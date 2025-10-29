49ers Add Two New Names to the First Injury Report of Week 9
Quite a few names are on the San Francisco 49ers' first injury report of Week 9.
But that's not uncommon. It's been the case all season. The bright side (kind of) is that most of the names that aren't practicing are expected, like Jake Brendel (hamstring), Bryce Huff (hamstring), Ricky Pearsall (knee), and Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring).
However, the 49ers added two new names to the injury report. These two players suffered injuries this past Sunday in the loss to the Houston Texans.
Dee Winters
Dee Winters hurt his knee against the Texans and was forced out of the game because of it. The injury wasn't deemed severe. On Monday, Kyle Shanahan said Winters is day-to-day with it.
However, the fact that he missed the first practice of the week makes it a little eyebrow-raising. Missing the first practice is never a cause for massive concern, but it does open up the chance he misses Week 9.
It also depends on what exactly he injured with his knee. For all we know, Winters hurt his PCL, like Pearsall. Labeling his injury as just a "knee" is insanely vague.
Winters has been solid for the 49ers this season. There was no telling how he'd look as the starter, but it's clear after eight games that he is a fine player.
If Winters can't go, the 49ers will look to Curtis Robinson to start alongside Tatum Bethune. Rookie Nick Martin is buried on the depth chart, so I wouldn't expect him to see much, if any action.
Alfred Collins
Arguably the best rookie for the 49ers this season has been Alfred Collins, and there's a chance they will be without him against the New York Giants. Collins hurt his shoulder in the game against Houston.
Similar to Winters, his injury isn't considered serious and he's day-to-day. But again, missing the first practice of the week opens up the chance of missing the game on Sunday.
Now that the 49ers have added Keion White and Clelin Ferrell, they can afford to rest Collins for a game. Although I'd bet Collins is going to try to tough it out.
That's just how most of these players are wired. If he does give it a go, keep an eye on his snap count. It's possible the 49ers limit his snaps if his shoulder still isn't right.
Collins and Winters will have until the last practice on Friday to log at least one limited session. If not, don't expect them to play against the Giants.
