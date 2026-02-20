A Low-Risk Solution for the 49ers at Left Guard in Free Agency
The San Francisco 49ers will need to address left guard at some point this offseason, and one intriguing free-agent option is John Simpson.
Should the San Francisco 49ers target John Simpson in free agency?
Simpson is entering his seventh NFL season and will still be just 29 years old in 2026. That age alone makes him appealing compared to some of the older veteran guards on the market. He is coming off a two-year stint with the New York Jets, where his performance fluctuated year to year. That inconsistency ultimately defines his value as a free agent: when he is at his best, he looks like a legitimate starting-caliber guard. When he is not, he can become a liability.
Originally a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, Simpson earned a starting role in 2021 before losing it in 2022. He rebuilt his value with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, playing meaningful snaps during a postseason run that reached the AFC Championship Game. That bounce-back season earned him a deal with the Jets and reestablished him as a viable starter.
His first season in New York showed promise. However, his 2025 campaign was a step backward. Some of that regression can reasonably be attributed to instability around him, including quarterback turnover and coaching changes. Still, offensive line play is ultimately judged individually, and Simpson’s uneven track record makes projecting him difficult.
From San Francisco’s perspective, the appeal lies in the contract structure. Spotrac projects Simpson to sign a one-year deal worth roughly $6 million. That price point is manageable and, more importantly, does not require a long-term commitment. The 49ers could bring him in to compete immediately while maintaining financial flexibility.
This matters because the team may still want to evaluate younger internal options such as Connor Colby. Signing Simpson to a short-term deal would allow him to compete for the starting job without completely closing the door on Colby’s development. If Simpson plays well, the 49ers could discuss an extension. If he struggles, they can move on cleanly after one season.
There is risk involved. Four of Simpson’s six NFL seasons could fairly be described as inconsistent or below average. The 49ers cannot afford instability along the offensive line if they expect to contend. However, compared to older guards seeking multi-year guarantees, Simpson represents a lower-risk gamble with legitimate upside.
If San Francisco is looking for a short-term fix or an affordable bridge option at left guard, Simpson may be one of the more practical fits available on the open market.
