MetLife Stadium’s turf could be responsible for latest 49ers injury
Tight end George Kittle played his first-ever game at MetLife Stadium in Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants.
His performance was more than sufficient, demonstrating consistency and reliability in all aspects of play.
But more importantly, he avoided injury. Phew.
George Kittle hates this one thing about the venue
MetLife Stadium is notorious for its turf, which has been blamed for gruesome, long-term injuries to players.
After all, the 49ers know firsthand. In their 2020 game against the New York Jets, who share MetLife Stadium with the Giants, they lost two defensive linemen, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, to torn ACLs. To make matters worse, the then-quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain.
There is a notable list of eight NFL players who have suffered ACL or Achilles tears, not including 49ers first-rounder Mykel Williams, who has a suspected tear. Although the turf was replaced in 2023, MetLife Stadium remains unpopular among players and fans because of its surface.
Kittle provided his opinion on the MetLife Stadium debate.
"This is the last stadium I've ever not played in, so it was my first experience on the turf, really," Kittle said to reporters.
"I'll say I think it's significantly better than it was in 2020 because it's all packed down and people have been playing on it.
"My only issue with it is like when someone's field is like the butt of a joke throughout all of social media constantly, like on every NFL meme page, all that stuff, everybody jokes about how bad it is, I feel like at that point, someone should just take a look at it.
"No NFL field should be the butt of a joke, ever. I feel like all the fields should have a level of safety to it.
"I just don't get like why there's not a standard for, hey, you got to pick between one or two turfs. There shouldn't be 12 different turfs and 12 different grass fields, and then a couple of guys have the same things.
"Because most other sports, it's not like basketball players play on different hardwood. That's all the same. Soccer players in Europe all play on really nice grass, so it's just weird to me. But that's really way above my pay grade. I don't make the money to make those decisions, but I'd love to."
It’s an entirely valid concern, as long-term injuries are the last thing anyone wants to hear.