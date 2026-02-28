NFL Combine Winners on D-Line that 49ers Must Target in 2026 NFL Draft
One of the biggest needs for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason is the defensive line. With the defensive line being the first group to go through the entire NFL combine process, the team should now have some serious targets as they head back to their headquarters and begin their draft preparation. Which players stood out the most and may take a re-look?
Zane Durant, Penn State
Durnat has slowly ascended at PSU, going from one sack to two, then three, and four last season. He is a bit undersized at 6’1” and 290 pounds, but he plays fast enough that it may not be as big an issue. Durant ran a 4.75-second 40-yard dash, which is electric at that size. What for him in the mid rounds?
Grace Halton, Oklahoma
Halton had more hype than Durant heading into the NFL combine, and he may have played himself into second-round conversations. Halton is 6’3” and 293 pounds with a 4.83 40. He also added a 36.5” vertical to signal how explosive he is. He was more productive and a bit more athletic overall than Durant.
Chris McClellan, Missouri
McClellan had an impressive six sacks last season and brings more size with a 6’4” and 313-pound frame. This makes his 5.05-second 40-yard dash equally impressive. McClellan also looked strong in the position drills.
Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
The three-cone drill is a massive test for edge rushers because it shows how they can flexibly bend the edge and get around corners. Most edge rushers did not even do the test. Dennis-Sutton gets praised for not only competing but also posting an excellent 6.90 second time. Expect to see his name mocked by the San Francisco 49ers much more in the first round over the next month.
George Gumbs Jr., Florida
After transferring up from Northern Illinois to Florida, Gumbs was not as productive as he hoped, and he needed a great combine to get his stock back on track. A 41” vertical, a 7-second three-cone, and a 4.66-second 40-yard dash at 245 pounds will put his name back on all teams' radar.
Malachi Lawrence, UCF
Lawrence posted 7.5 sacks, 5 sacks, and 7 sacks in his last three years at UCF. He was gaining buzz before the NFL combine, and running a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at 253 pounds will not slow that train down. He also jumped 40”. This explosive player went from a round 2 target to now praying he even makes it that far.
