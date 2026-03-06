John Lynch Details the Traits the 49ers Want in 2026 Draft Prospects

The San Francisco 49ers need to make multiple right decisions in the NFL Draft this coming season.

The organization has several pressing needs, including defensive end, offensive line help across multiple positions, wide receiver and potentially a running back.

Tight end could also emerge as a long-term consideration, especially if George Kittle’s Achilles injury forces the team to think beyond the immediate future.

John Lynch details the 49ers' draft ethos

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and president of football operations John Lynch are set to embark on their tenth NFL season together representing the City by the Bay.

By now, the league knows what to expect when the 49ers begin evaluating potential draft picks. Their ethos, the traits they value in emerging talent, and the standards they uphold place equal importance on tangible on-field production and the intangibles that define a player’s character.

Speaking at the NFL Combine, Lynch shared what the 49ers will be looking for ahead of this year’s Draft, which takes place over three days from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

"I think tape's most important. I will tell you that a lot of the things we track in terms of successful draft choices over the years, there's obviously a requisite amount of ability," he shared.

"A lot of it goes to the person, the intangibles that they possess or don't possess in terms of them making it or not making it.

"And I think that's because, having done it myself for 15 years, the NFL is very hard. It's tough. It's not easy.

"You're going to be tested over and over and over. And so, do you have that mental fortitude that when things get tough, because they will and they do and that never goes away, do you have that mental toughness, that physical toughness to endure and get the most out of whatever your abilities are?

"I think that's really critical, but the tape is very critical."

The importance the 49ers place on character is something that deserves recognition. Regardless of draft position or perceived talent level, the organization has consistently built an environment that develops mental toughness. With few exceptions, the front office knows exactly what it is doing in this regard.

Before that, however, the 49ers must navigate free agency, where they could address several pressing needs rather than relying solely on the draft. Significant moves on the open market could reshape the entire outlook before April arrives.