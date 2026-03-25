One Common Concern with 49ers Free Agent Additions

The San Francisco 49ers had a strong offseason and filled a lot of their holes with respectable free agents when they are healthy. However, just like last season, it seems the theme of the 49ers may be saying if they are healthy at the end of every sentence. This was an issue for the team last year, and all that they did in free agency was add more questions in that area.

Health is a key concern for San Francisco 49ers free agency additions

Mike Evans was a beacon of health for years in the NFL. ‘Was’ is the keyword. He missed a little bit of time in 2024, showing a crack in the armour for the first time. Then, he missed ten games in 2025 with a broken collarbone and hamstring issue. At his age, health is going to be a real question.

Christian Kirk rounded out the receiver additions, but he has 13 missed games over the past two years, and he missed four games last season with a hamstring. Aging receivers with hamstring issues usually do not go away, so this is a concern for both Evans and Kirk.

Dre Greenlaw obviously has a torn Achilles tendon on his resume, but he also missed time after returning from his injury while with the Denver Broncos. Greelaw had a thigh and hamstring injury, playing just eight games last year. Other injuries tend to pop up often after serious injuries like the Achilles, so this may be a common occurrence.

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Nate Hobbs was expected to be a key addition to the Green Bay Packers, but he suffered an injury in training camp last year and could hardly get onto the field. Hobbs missed six games with a meniscus and MCL issue and played a career low in snaps last year.

Lastly, they added Robert Jones as a potential starting left guard. While it is not an injury with common recurrence like the rest, he missed the most time last year. He spent a full season on the sidelines with a broken neck.

Brett Toth and Vederian Lowe do not have significant injury questions, but they were signed as depth, just in case the starters ahead of them have issues.

It would be one thing if one or two of them had issues, but the entire free agent class missed significant time in the past season. Will these decisions bite the 49ers again?