One Common Concern with 49ers Free Agent Additions
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers had a strong offseason and filled a lot of their holes with respectable free agents when they are healthy. However, just like last season, it seems the theme of the 49ers may be saying if they are healthy at the end of every sentence. This was an issue for the team last year, and all that they did in free agency was add more questions in that area.
Health is a key concern for San Francisco 49ers free agency additions
Mike Evans was a beacon of health for years in the NFL. ‘Was’ is the keyword. He missed a little bit of time in 2024, showing a crack in the armour for the first time. Then, he missed ten games in 2025 with a broken collarbone and hamstring issue. At his age, health is going to be a real question.
Christian Kirk rounded out the receiver additions, but he has 13 missed games over the past two years, and he missed four games last season with a hamstring. Aging receivers with hamstring issues usually do not go away, so this is a concern for both Evans and Kirk.
Dre Greenlaw obviously has a torn Achilles tendon on his resume, but he also missed time after returning from his injury while with the Denver Broncos. Greelaw had a thigh and hamstring injury, playing just eight games last year. Other injuries tend to pop up often after serious injuries like the Achilles, so this may be a common occurrence.
Nate Hobbs was expected to be a key addition to the Green Bay Packers, but he suffered an injury in training camp last year and could hardly get onto the field. Hobbs missed six games with a meniscus and MCL issue and played a career low in snaps last year.
Lastly, they added Robert Jones as a potential starting left guard. While it is not an injury with common recurrence like the rest, he missed the most time last year. He spent a full season on the sidelines with a broken neck.
Brett Toth and Vederian Lowe do not have significant injury questions, but they were signed as depth, just in case the starters ahead of them have issues.
It would be one thing if one or two of them had issues, but the entire free agent class missed significant time in the past season. Will these decisions bite the 49ers again?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley