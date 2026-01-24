One free agent the San Francisco 49ers are unlikely to re-sign

The San Francisco 49ers are going to have some tough decisions to make when it comes to free agents. One that should not be too hard is Yetur Gross-Matos. The 49ers are unlikely to retain Gross-Matos, who is an unrestricted free agent and will end up on a new team this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers should not consider re-signing Yetur Gross-Matos

Gross-Matos has simply not been a hit for the 49ers. The biggest issue has come down to health. He did post four sacks in 2024, but that was on 367 total snaps. In 2023, he had 465 total snaps with the Carolina Panthers, and he posted a career high of 847 snaps in 2022.

With just 210 snaps in 2025, Gross-Matos finished his time on the 49ers with 577 snaps and just four snaps. His 2025 season could never get off the ground.

Gross-Matos played, albeit sparingly, through the first five weeks as he dealt with a leg injury. The injury to Nick Bosa had him asked to play a few more snaps, and he immediately tweaked his hamstring. Gross-Matos was out from Week 5 through Week 16. He played well against the Philadelphia Eagles, but overall had little to show for it.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His role should be replaced next season as well. Gross-Matos was at his best as a designated pass rusher who would slide inside on passing downs and take on slower interior linemen. Bosa and Mykel Williams would handle the early downs, then Williams would slide inside next to Gross-Matos, Bryce Huff would take an edge spot, and they would have four speed rushers on the field.

Bosa and Williams will be back. The team traded for Keion White, who not only can do what the 49ers asked Gross-Matos to do, but he is healthier and can arguably do the job better. White was asked to take on more work and held up fine by the end of the year. Still, he was being asked to do too much.

He could be much more impactful in his reduced role next year now that Bosa and Williams are in the mix. All of this suggests that the 49ers may not even offer Gross-Matos a low-end salary.

They replaced his role; they cannot afford his injury history, and at his age and past pedigree, some team will take a shot on bringing him into training camp. Do not expect the 49ers to re-sign Yetur Gross-Matos.

