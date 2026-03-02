Why the 49ers Aren't Tendering Restricted Free Agent Kalia Davis

One of the first of many moves to come ahead of free agency has been executed by the San Francisco 49ers.

They will not be tendering restricted free agent defensive tackle Kalia Davis, which means he will become an unrestricted free agent, according to Jordan Schultz.

The 49ers had several options (tenders) to work with Davis to retain him since he was restricted. They could've placed a first-round, second-round, original-round tender, or right-of-first-refusal on Davis.

However, none of those tenders were realistic options for the 49ers to exercise. All of them would've locked the 49ers into paying Davis way more than he is worth.

The only one they would've remotely considered, and that's being generous, is the right-of-first-refusal tender. The 49ers would've paid Davis $3.2 million and would have been allowed to match any offer made to him in free agency.

49ers make the right call on Kalia Davis

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Davis has had some adequate moments for the 49ers as a rotational player, but he's not worth any of those tenders. The 49ers are better off letting him hit free agency and bringing him back for cheap.

That probably will be what happens. Although I could see the Tennessee Titans going after him with Robert Saleh at the helm.

Either way, this was an easy decision for the 49ers to pass on tendering Davis. Maybe if he had a few more games where he stood out, it would've been sensible to retain him.

But at $3 million, that's a non-negotiable. The 49ers can't justify paying him that. It would've meant they expected him to step up in 2026.

Davis is a replaceable player that they can find in free agency or in the draft. If he doesn't come back for cheap, expect the 49ers to do that.

Their defensive line could use a revamp anyway. John Lynch hinted at that during the NFL scouting combine. Finishing dead last in sacks (20) and bottom-five in pressures means anyone can be let go.

The 49ers drafted Davis back in 2022 in the sixth-round with the 220th overall pick out of the University of Central Florida. At the time, Davis was significantly injured and never played his rookie season.

If this is truly the last of Davis with the 49ers, he will have contributed in 33 games with 1.5 sacks, 41 tackles, and 13 pressures.

