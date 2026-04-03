One Underrated Factor Made Free Agency a Success for the 49ers

Free agency was a success for the San Francisco 49ers this year. No one can deny that it wasn’t a solid period for them.

They addressed all of their desperately needed positions. It started with Mike Evans, trading for Osa Odighizuwa, then back to signing Dre Greenlaw, Christian Kirk, and Nate Hobbs.

The best part of all is that the 49ers didn’t overpay for anyone. All of their additions were fair or bargain deals. It was an excellent free agency period for them.

However, that’s not the only reason free agency was a success for the 49ers. There’s an underrated factor that makes free agency such a success for them.

The underrated factor is…

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

It’s that they didn’t lose any significant player. Not even a decent or solid one. Every player that departed the 49ers in free agency is replaceable.

That means all the 49ers did was improve with their additions. Since no player who departed their team was impactful, it emphasizes their improvement further with the impactful players they did add.

Usually, there’s always at least one player that walks from the 49ers who will end up stinging them in the regular season. But this year, there isn’t a single player lost who will have the effect.

The only player that left the 49ers that kind of, sort of is a loss is Spencer Burford. Kyle Shanahan mentioned his loss, so it’s clear he liked him. Yet, they didn’t try to re-sign him.

Burford ended up signing with the Las Vegas Raiders for over $3 million. The 49ers could’ve easily offered him that, but it seems they viewed that price as too much for him.

That means they don’t view him as a loss. It’s what led them to sign Vederian Lowe and Brett Toth. Those two players are Burford’s replacement. You can say it’s also Ben Bartch’s, but he was never available.

Free agency was sweet for the 49ers because they addressed a few of their top needs and didn’t have to overextend themselves on those additions. That is what makes free agency a success for them.

But it is also the fact that they didn’t lose a single player of relevance. The 49ers will not look back in the middle of the 2026 regular season and regret letting anyone walk.

It’s a rare occurrence that gives them every right to pay themselves on the back this offseason.

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