What 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Likes the Most About Mike Evans

No one on the San Francisco 49ers is arguably happier about Mike Evans joining than Kyle Shanahan.

Last season, the 49ers desperately needed an impactful receiver who could win one-on-one matchups consistently and draw coverage towards them to open up the field for the rest of the offense.

They now have that with Evans. It makes calling the offense so much easier for Shanahan. However, that isn't the only reason Shanahan is ecstatic about Evans joining the 49ers.

In fact, it's not even the top trait he likes the most about Evans. On Monday at the NFL owners meetings, Shanahan shared his favorite facet of Evans.

Shanahan likes this the most about Evans

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NBC Sports analyst Kyle Shanahan prior to the New England Patriots game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Mike's the man. I've been able to watch him for so long, like all you guys. To me, he's definitely a Hall of Famer. He's as good as it gets, and the way he plays," said Shanahan. "I've always just liked the competitor in Mike. His talent and everything has separated him, but really just how he comes to work every day. Just the people I know who's with him, the way he is in the building, how important football is to him."

The competitor and love for football are what Shanahan likes, and probably loves, the most about Evans. Yes, he's thrilled about his skills and how he improves the 49ers.

But having a player who is all about football fits perfectly into the 49ers' culture. It's why the 49ers never have issues in the locker room. No one is above the team or the game, and that's what they're getting with Evans.

"The fact that he chose to come to us just for the football situation and stuff shows how important football is to this guy," Shanahan said. "We have veterans, and we got a number of veterans. I love the thought of pairing him up with some of the guys that, to me, are playing for one reason, and that's to try to get to a Super Bowl."

Signing players in free agency isn't just about the talent a team brings in. It's just as important as the personality they bring in.

Evans will seamlessly fit on the 49ers and be a great role model for the young receivers, like Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins.

The 49ers should feel extremely fortunate Evans wasn't looking for a money grab in free agency.

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