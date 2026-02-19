The Wide Receivers the 49ers Should Target at the NFL Scouting Combine

The San Francisco 49ers are almost certainly going to draft a wide receiver, the question is at what point, what type of wide out, and when will they take one? The NFL Combine is always a good place to gauge what the 49ers are looking for and who stands apart from the rest.

Which wide receivers may be under the spotlight the most?

Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston has been a big play threat for the Washington Huskies for the past two seasons. He is a big body receiver, but he is a bit more fluid than some may think. The question for Boston is likely whether he puts himself in play for pick 27, or rises even higher?

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Sarratt was a great college wide receiver on a national championship Indiana team. However, he is a player who won with size and saw too many contested catches that bring a question to his game speed. He needs to run well, or he will be looking at a Jauan Jennings type of role at best.

Chase Roberts, BYU

Roberts is a solid blocker and runs strong routes. Questions about his long speed will be what could push him from Day 3 of the NFL draft to Day 2.

David Butler II-Imagn Images

Skyler Bell, UConn

Bell would play more of an Emmanuel Sanders role stylistically. He is a quick and shifty player who can get deep, but also work with the ball in his hands. Still, he played at UConn, so we want to see him next to the big school players.

Germie Bernard, Alabama

Bernard would be fun in the 49ers offense. The team motioned him into the backfield and he even threw some passes in college. At his natural position, the question is whether he is more shifty than he is fast.

Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

One player we know that is fast is Brenen Thompson. Some think he can push for the NFL combine record. The question with him is whether he is just another speed demon who cannot play in the NFL or if his speed will actually show.

Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Williams, Clemson

Williams would be a great slot receiver who runs crisp routes and is in the right spot at the righ time. Brock Purdy has not quite had a weapon like him, and the fit would be ideal.

Omar Cooper, Indiana

Another national champion wide receiver has a chance to showcase his athletic potential. Cooper should do very well in the on-field workouts.

Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Branch is the biggest gadget player and he may be one of the best players with the ball in his hands in this draft class. The 49ers should be very interested in him, and it would be a surprise if they did not meet with Branch.