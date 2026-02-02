The Pros and Cons of the 49ers Hiring Raheem Morris as Their DC

The San Francisco 49ers hired Raheem Morris as their defensive coordinator. The announcement came almost immediately after the Arizona Cardinals passed on Morris for their head coaching position, so it appears that Morris was the favorite all along; the 49ers just had to make sure he was available. What are some of the best and worst outcomes from this hiring process?

Raheem Morris may be here to stay

Morris has been a head coach twice now, and both of them ended poorly. Not many coaches get a third shot, and if they do, it is likely due to a long run of success or an immediate Super Bowl run. For a team that has shuffled through coordinators since about 2020. This may leave them with someone who can stick around.

Raheem Morris brings diversity

The 49ers have run a 4-3 defense for years, but Morris brings 3-4 schemes into his background. Morris has also run the 4-3, so the defense will likely fit to the personnel, but Morris will definitely throw in more curveballs than they saw with Robert Saleh.

Kyle Shanahan has familiarity with the former head coach

Shanahan has worked with Morris going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2004. Their familiarity should allow Shanahan to give him the creative freedom and leads to Morris staying longer. Beyond that, Morris having so many head coach chances is valuable, as he can run his defense with ease, as this is a less stressful job than he once had.

The 49ers did not run a diverse search

The 49ers interviewed an assistant currently on the staff, and a coach who was on the same staff as Shanahan and Morris. That coach was on the 49ers recently as well. The 49ers did not have a wide search and only interviewed people that Shanahan knew personally. Could they have spread the net further?

Their personnel is not suited for change

Morris is going to change things, but the team has personnel suited for the way that Saleh schemed defense. Will it take time to adjust or will Morris be tied to a less creative defense in Year 1?

Raheem Morris defenses never ranked high

Raheem Morris Defenses as DC & HC



2025 #14

2024 #21

2023 #20

2022 #22

2021 #9

Raheem Morris Defenses as DC & HC

2025 #14

2024 #21

2023 #20

2022 #22

2021 #9

2020 #20

Morris has been a defensive coordinator for six years. He has never had elite personnel, but he only finished top ten in EPA/play once and in the top half of the league just twice. Morris is praised for his schemes and the way he relates to players, but it does not always transfer on the field

