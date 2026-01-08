Robert Saleh Details the 49ers' Challenge of Facing Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been so great on offense this season.

There's been a ton of inconsistencies with them all year long, which should help the San Francisco 49ers defensively since they've been a struggling unit.

However, the Eagles can still give the 49ers' defense fits, especially Jalen Hurts. On Thursday, Robert Saleh detailed the challenge of going against Hurts.

Robert Saleh sounds off on Jalen Hurts

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh exits the locker room before the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

“Big, physical quarterback. He's got arm talent to be able to make every single throw," Saleh said. "Elite deep-ball thrower, can get it behind the defense pretty good. He's good in a pocket. He's very aware from a pressure standpoint, being able to escape."

Hurts escaping pressure and evading sacks is an impressive skill of his. However, I doubt he will need to use that more than a couple of times against the 49ers.

San Francisco is the worst pass-rushing unit in the NFL. There isn't an impactful player on the defensive line that will get Hurts to flush out of the pocket often.

Still, that doesn't mean Hurts can't hurt the 49ers with his legs. All it will take is a designed run or for Hurts to see a wide-open rushing lane for him to take advantage of.

"And then obviously the QB runs. They don't do it often, but when they do, it's effective," Saleh said. "You can't faze him. I got a chance to practice against him way back at the Jets. I mean, the young man's got elite presence and is a damn good football player.”

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs against Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) in the first hafl at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Good on Saleh to praise and hype up the talent of Hurts, but the reality is he's been mediocre this year. Hurts is a reason the Eagles' offense isn't living up to its potential.

If the 49ers' defense can confuse him with their coverages, he will make a mistake. He's not going to pull the trigger on a throw unless a receiver is wide open.

Otherwise, he will hold onto the ball for so long that he either takes off running or makes it a backyard football drill. That is what the 49ers' defense must be prepared for the most.

Hurts' real strength is his arm when he commits to taking his shot deep with AJ Brown or Devonta Smith, utilizes the scramble drill to free up receivers, or takes off running.

It's a lot to prepare for, and the 49ers' defense might not be capable of stopping or even limiting it, given their own deficiencies.

