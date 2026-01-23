The San Francisco 49ers' most underrated superstar

The San Francisco 49ers were able to make a run into the playoffs because they got notable performances from players who were not expected to step up. So, when Pro Football Focus announced their underrated super star for every NFL team, there was a decent debate about who the name should be on the 49ers.

While it was not an easy choice, it may have been the smart one for them to go with right tackle Colton McKivitz.

The San Francisco 49ers have an underrated superstar at right tackle

When the 49ers extended McKivitz early into the season, there was a question as to whether it was the right decision. McKivitz had started for two years, and progressed each year, but at the same time, he was flirting with an average level of play.

Standing out on the same offensive line as Trent Williams is no small task, but McKivitz delivered one of the strongest seasons of his career. He earned an 85.2 PFF grade, ranking fourth on the 49ers and ninth among all NFL tackles. His biggest impact came in the run game, where his 90.3 PFF run-blocking grade trailed only Penei Sewell, Trent Williams and Tristan Wirfs while helping pave the way for Christian McCaffrey. Zach Tantillo

He was not quite as elite as a pass protector, but to be in the same breath as Sewell, Williams in Wirfs in any facet is a great spot to be in. It helps to be in the 49ers system when it comes to run blocking, but it also takes a strong understanding of that system to grade out so well.

It has shown that McKivitz has grown a lot from a rookie who was on the bench behind Mike McGlinchey to a three-year starter who will enter his fourth NFL season with no competition pushing him.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This brings up the reality that McKivitz has improved every season since entering the NFL. He was a bit of a letdown during his first season, but he became a capable starter in year two. Now, he is above average is most areas, and elite in others.

There is obviously a ceiling at some point, but if he continues to grow, there is a chance that a Pro Bowl or All-Pro is in the plans for McKivitz. Typically, with offensive lineman it takes a year for their name to become more noted and respected around the league, and if you continue for another year, the recognition starts to come.

If McKivitz can improve or even bring the same level of play next season, there is a realistic shot at him making the Pro Bowl next year. Trent Williams does not plan on going anywhere, so the 49ers do have two strengths on their roster at right tackle.

They will need a new left tackle someday, but they should feel good about McKivitz for the next few years.

