The Best Thing That has Happened to the 49ers in the Early Offseason

It's been a month since the San Francisco 49ers had their 2025 season come to an end.

They're still in the early stages of the offseason with the NFL Scouting Combine marking their first significant event. The only significant move that's been made is Robert Saleh departing.

That was to be expected given his aspirations. If anything else, it's because the 49ers always lose coaches every time the offseason begins. They're a farm system for other teams to poach position coaches from.

However, that hasn't happened a whole lot in the early offseason. Usually, it does, and that's been the best thing so far for the 49ers.

49ers avoid massive coaching shuffle

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

They haven't lost numerous coaches. Since 2019, when the 49ers became a playoff-contending team, they have been losing a haul of coaches from their staff.

It would force the 49ers to spring into action and comb through candidates best suited to interview and hire to replace the departed coaches. That's not a fun time at all.

Just look back at what Kyle Shanahan said during his season-ending press conference. He didn't like having to undergo a search. Saleh's exit alone was tough because it added more to their offseason to-do list.

Luckily, Raheem Morris became available, which sealed the deal on who Shanahan wanted as their next defensive coordinator. Aside from that vacancy, the 49ers haven't had to do much.

Assistant coach Gus Bradley, who interviewed to be the defensive coordinator, left to join Saleh in Tennessee. Defensive Backs Coach Daniel Bullocks left, but that seemed to be mutual.

Most recently, tight ends coach Brian Fleury departed to be the next offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. Those are the only notable names that left the 49ers.

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator/tight ends coach Brian Fleury before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

For the most part, their coaching staff remained intact. That's a huge win for the 49ers. Not only is it great that it didn't add too much to their offseason to-do list, but they have a lot of young players.

I know most of their core guys are up there in age, but they're not the ones that are impacted by position coaches at this stage in their career.

The position coaches help the young players grow. Having that continuity is critical to increase the chances of development and ascension in 2026.

Otherwise, if Alfred Collins or Jordan James were receiving a new view with a new plan on how to improve their game, it's going to create potential disruption.

Continuity is always key. The 49ers haven't had that too much in recent years, with their coaching staff always getting poached. But this time around, they finally have it.

And it's unfortunately something they shouldn't get used to.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI