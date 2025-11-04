Three 49ers Whose Stock Increased in the Win Against the Giants
The win against the New York Giants was an excellent rebound for the San Francisco 49ers.
A significant reason why they were able to rebound so well is thanks to a haul of players who performed well. However, there are three 49ers who stood out the most and helped increase their stock.
Brian Robinson Jr.
The breakout game for Brian Robinson Jr. finally arrived. The volume he received was still low, but he made the most of his opportunities. Robinson tallied 53 yards on five carries.
His highlight play was an 18-yard touchdown run. It was a strong and physical run where he trucked a defender, allowing him to skip into the end zone.
Robinson has looked extremely comfortable in the last two games for the 49ers. He deserves more carries. He's arguably looked like the better runner than Christian McCaffrey.
The 49ers should have Robinson get close to 10 carries every game and skew McCaffrey's usage as a receiver. That would add a new dynamic to their offense.
It could also help McCaffrey become an efficient runner by reducing his carries. High volume doesn't automatically garner efficiency, so perhaps smaller doses of runs for McCaffrey will get more out of him.
Renardo Green
Renardo Green had a game to forget against the Houston Texans. But against the Giants, he reminded everyone that he's a talented player.
Green only allowed one catch on three targets for three yards. He also registered an impressive pass breakup. He was locked in for this game after lowering his stock in the previous game.
Green hasn't been honed in when he's tasked with defending a deep-third. But when he's asked to play man-to-man coverage, he excels. This game should springboard him into the high-level player he's capable of being.
Sam Okuayinonu
The 49ers' pass rush has been completely horrendous since Nick Bosa tore his ACL. They've been needing someone —anyone —to step up, and it hasn't been happening.
However, Sam Okuayinonu is changing that. He had a terrific performance against the Giants, tallying five pressures and a sack. He was also credited with three run stops by NextGenStats.
Okuayinonu flashed against the Atlanta Falcons as well, so he seems to be picking up the slack. If he can continue to build on this performance, the 49ers will start to regain life in their pass rush again.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.