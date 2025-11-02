All 49ers

Christian McCaffrey joins exclusive 49ers club with rare stat

Another game, more Christian McCaffrey records.

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs after the catch for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers bounced back from their loss to the Houston Texans with a 34–24 victory over the New York Giants.

Significantly, the 49ers largely addressed what they called the key reason for their Week 8 defeat. Their offense looked much better, as Mac Jones put in arguably his best performance in red and gold since filling in as the starter.

But as always, the 49ers are significantly stronger whenever Christian McCaffrey is on the field. Against the Giants, he set multiple new records, with one achievement joining him to an exclusive club and placing him among a very select group of players to represent San Francisco.

Christian McCaffrey the second 49er to achieve this

McCaffrey’s performance against the Giants was one of his best of the season.

While the Giants’ statistics show they’ve struggled against the run, his effort was still impressive enough. His name must still be under consideration for Comeback Player of the Year.

He finished once again as the team leader in both rushing and receiving yards, totalling 106 on the ground and 67 through the air, respectively.

But those numbers mean he's now over 500 rushing and receiving yards for the season. It's only Week 9. He’s the second player in the last decade to achieve this through the first nine games, matching Saquon Barkley’s 2018 season.

The rarity of the feat makes him only the third player ever to reach it, second among 49ers legends, only to Roger Craig, who first accomplished it in 1985.

Not just 49ers history, but NFL history records too

His credentials extend even further, as he became one of just 72 players to reach 12,000 scrimmage yards. Even more impressive, he’s the seventh fastest to do so, accomplishing it in only his 104th game. All six players before him eventually made it to the Hall of Fame, so take that as you will.

On top of that, this was his 16th career game with at least one rushing touchdown or one receiving touchdown, meaning he now surpasses Marshall Faulk, who previously held the record.

These achievements highlight McCaffrey’s contributions to the 49ers. More than three years after his trade, he continues to reach historic benchmarks that underscore his role in the team’s success. The journey is far from over, too.

One day, it will be remembered fondly that McCaffrey spent his prime years representing the team in the City by the Bay.

