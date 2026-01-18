Three Things We Learned From the 49ers' Playoff Loss to Seattle

The 2025 has come to an end for the San Francisco 49ers.

They were dealt swiftly and harshly by the Seattle Seahawks, losing 41-6. A few things stood out that were revealing about the 49ers in their divisional playoff loss.

49ers need to overhaul their secondary

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) trails on the play during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field.

Minus rookie Upton Stout, the 49ers don't have a good player in their secondary. They didn't get carved up in this game, but the completions allowed were pitiful. Deommodore Lenoir hasn't played up to the standard he set from last season. He tallies way too many flags.

Renardo Green never took the next step from his rookie year, and neither did Malik Mustapha. Green is constantly busting his coverage, which further cements that he's more of a man-coverage player.

As for Ji'Ayir Brown, he's easily the worst player in the 49ers' secondary. His performance against the Panthers boosts his stats, but he's just not good. There isn't much he does right.

There needs to be an overhaul in the secondary. At least two starting positions need to be changed by 2026. The 49ers cannot go into next season with the same secondary.

A revamp at wide receiver is needed

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) carries the ball as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) defends during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field.

The main issue for the 49ers' offense in this game was their receivers. Brock Purdy surprisingly wasn't pressured a ton and had adequate time to throw for the majority of the game.

He just had nowhere to go. Ricky Pearsall is hobbled, but he also dropped a dime by Purdy. Jauan Jennings was bottled up, and Demarcus Robinson couldn't build off of an amazing Wild Card performance.

The 49ers need to revamp their wide receiver position. Jennings is assuredly gone, and so is Kendrick Bourne. Pearsall is no better than a No. 2 option, and he's always hurt.

Purdy needs help. It was supposed to be Brandon Aiyuk until that all self-imploded. Look for the 49ers to be in the market for a receiver in the offseason. They need someone who can win their matchups against defenses like Seattle.

Seattle has the 49ers' number

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field.

The 49ers may have beaten the Seahawks in Week 1 (barely), but the reality is that the Seahawks have the 49ers' number. Their team is perfectly built and schemed to make it difficult for the 49ers.

Even in the game that the 49ers won against Seattle, it was a struggle. This is scary to consider since the 49ers have to play the Seahawks twice a year. This could end up being another era of Seattle dominating the 49ers again.

