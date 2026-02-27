Why the 49ers Should Steal this Divisional Rival in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to prioritize defensive line help throughout the offseason, and one intriguing name to monitor in free agency is former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe.

Should the San Francisco 49ers pursue Boye Mafe in free agency?

The 49ers are more familiar with Mafe than most teams. After all, he just won a Super Bowl with their divisional rival and faced San Francisco three times last season. That level of exposure matters. The former second-round pick will be 28 years old when he hits free agency for the first time, placing him squarely in his prime.

The timing also works in his favor. Coming off a championship run, Mafe is likely viewing this as his best opportunity to secure a major contract. The question is whether San Francisco is willing to be the team that pays for his upside.

Statistically, Mafe’s sack total does not jump off the page from last season, as he recorded just two. However, he generated 44 pressures, which paints a more complete picture of his impact. Pressure numbers often provide better insight into consistency than sack totals alone. Within Seattle’s deep and rotating front, opportunities were shared, but Mafe continued to win his matchups.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He has also demonstrated higher-end production before. Mafe posted nine sacks in 2023 and followed that with six in 2024. The dip in sacks last season appears more tied to role and rotation than decline in ability. Seattle’s willingness to cycle through multiple rushers may ultimately make it easier for them to move on before committing to a large extension.

For the 49ers, adding Mafe would provide more than depth. It would create flexibility. Bringing him in would allow Mykel Williams to slide inside more frequently, where he has shown he can be disruptive. San Francisco was stretched thin at edge last season, and the lesson from Seattle is clear that you can never have too many capable pass rushers.

Spotrac projects Mafe to land a three-year deal worth roughly $36.7 million, averaging over $12 million annually. That is not insignificant, but it is manageable for a team with cap space and a clear need at the position. The bigger obstacle may be competition from other suitors driving the price upward.

The scheme fit is strong, the age profile is ideal, and the need is obvious. If the price stays within projections, the 49ers should absolutely be interested in making Boye Mafe a priority target this offseason.