What the 49ers Like About Newly Acquired DE Keion White
The San Francisco 49ers may have found the answer to giving their pass rush a boost.
On Wednesday, the 49ers officially acquired defensive end Keion White from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2026 sixth- and seventh-round pick.
White isn't a player who's going to move the needle drastically. He's been irrelevant this year due to his poor fit with the new Patriots regime under head coach Mike Vrabel.
But the 49ers had to do something to help their nonexistent pass rush out. Kyle Shanahan explained what it is they liked about White that enticed the 49ers to trade for him from the Patriots.
Why the 49ers traded for Keion White
"We need D-Linemen with all of our guys," said Shanahan. "Regardless, he would help any team. I thought he was a problem when we played against him last year. Really liked what he does on film, too. He could play D-End, and he can rush inside, so a versatile guy."
White was certainly a problem last year against the 49ers. The stats don't do him justice for how much of an impact he had in that game.
The 49ers are hoping they can get White reinvigorated. How they can and will do that is by moving him around the defensive line. White isn't a stationary player. He's very versatile.
Last season, he was moved across the defensive line, lining up at left edge (26.8 percent of snaps), left interior (17.5 percent), right interior (18.8 percent), and right edge (35.0 percent), per NextGenStats. He basically likes to Pogo stick up and down the line of scrimmage.
White was one of just four defensive linemen to play at least 15 percent of his snaps at each of those four spots (min. 200 total snaps). From an interior alignment, he generated a pressure rate of 16.2 percent, the highest by any player with at least 100 interior pass rushes.
There's potential with White if the 49ers can play to his strengths. They've done an excellent job doing that with Bryce Huff, so there's a chance they can with White.
Don't expect White to light it up immediately for the 49ers. That will need to be on hold until Huff returns from his hamstring injury.
White isn't a big name like most fans would want, but the 49ers needed to make a move. White was cheap to acquire and is locked in through 2026.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.