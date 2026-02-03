How the 49ers Helped the Seahawks be Prepared for the Super Bowl
SAN JOSE -- A significant factor in the Seattle Seahawks being in the Super Bowl is thanks to the San Francisco 49ers. Losing to Seattle the last two times benefited them greatly.
The first loss granted them the No. 1 seed, and the second loss helped the Seahawks get to the NFC Championship game. It's gut-wrenching to think about it if you're the 49ers.
However, aside from playoff advancement thanks to seeding, the 49ers helped the Seahawks in another way. It's by giving the Seahawks intense games. The same can be said for the Los Angeles Rams.
The 49ers and the Rams account for one-third of the Seahawks' games in 2025. Without those tough matchups, the Seahawks might not have grown into the team they are today.
49ers and Rams helped the Seahawks
"Those are two of the toughest teams in the league," said Seahawks' Ernest Jones IV at Super Bowl opening night. "I think those games definitely prepared us, even the losses. We were prepared for the next game.
"I think it's only gonna help us. You know, whatever happens in this game, we've been through it. Whether we've been down, whether we've been up, bad plays, good plays, we've been through it. So, let's just keep pushing. We've been here before."
Not only did the matchups with the 49ers and Rams help Seattle reach the Super Bowl, but they will also be a reason why they end up winning it. They're extremely battle-tested.
You can't say the same for the New England Patriots. They haven't been in intense wars against strong opposing teams like the Seahawks have this year.
The Patriots have benefited from facing a bunch of middling teams all season long. Meanwhile, six out of 19 games for the Seahawks have been wars against the 49ers and the Rams.
As the saying goes, "iron sharpens iron," and that's exactly how the Seahawks have grown into such a force. The 49ers helped them elevate.
That doesn't happen against average opponents. To be the best, you have to beat the best, and the Seahawks beat the 49ers and the Rams, who have been dominating the NFC West for years.
Now, it's Seattle's turn. It's just a bummer for the 49ers that it has to happen at their own stadium. They should begin accepting the fact that the Seahawks will be champions.
Of course, they will rightfully be rooting against them, but the faster they come to grips with that reality, the easier it will be to stomach.
