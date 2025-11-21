Where the 49ers Will Be Challenged the Most Against the Panthers
It wasn't too long ago that the Carolina Panthers were a laughing stock in the NFL.
Now, they are a team in playoff contention. The San Francisco 49ers would do well not to overlook them when they face them on Monday night. They must be well-prepared, especially against this challenging area on the Panthers.
Where the 49ers will be challenged by the Panthers
It's with running back Rico Dowdle. He's been an absolute monster since he got his first start in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins when he put up 206 rushing yards.
Dowdle is currently the fourth-leading rusher this season with 833. It's been impressive for him to be there since he didn't get his first real opportunity until Week 5.
The 49ers' defense will need to sell out for him if they want to contain him. However, that's easier said than done. The 49ers' run defense hasn't been as stout as it was in the first half of the season.
It's due to the injuries they've suffered, specifically Fred Warner. With him in the lineup from Weeks 1 to 5, the 49ers held opponents to 3.6 yards per carry on designed runs between the tackles.
They allowed an average of 0.9 yards before contact and stuffed 20.8 percent of rushes for loss or no gain. Without Warner, the 49ers have allowed 4.2 yards per carry on inside designed runs, ceding 1.3 yards before contact per rush and producing just a 9.5 percent run stuff rate.
Dowdle has averaged 4.2 yards per inside rush compared to 6.3 yards on outside runs, so that can be a bright side. Unfortunately, the 49ers will be without Warner's fill-in, Tatum Bethune. Curtis Robinson will get the start on Monday.
The game plan and execution will need to be stellar from the 49ers. They will especially need to be honed in when the Panthers are in 11 personnel.
Dowdle thrives rushing from that grouping. He has rushed for 546 yards (second-most in the NFL) and averaged 6.3 yards per carry (third-most among running backs) from 11 personnel.
He's also recorded 15 of his 20 explosive runs from such personnel. Thankfully, there is a bright side for the 49ers about that key stat.
The 49ers' defense is fairly strong at defending runs out of 11 personnel. They have allowed 4.3 yards per carry, including just 2.8 yards after contact per carry (fourth-fewest) to running backs out of it.
They are one of 3 teams that have not allowed a single touchdown in these situations. They have accomplished this despite playing light boxes on an NFL-high 87.8 percent of such runs.
Defending against Dowdle will be tough, but the 49ers do have the structure in place to slow him down. It'll come down to the execution, which is easier said than done.
