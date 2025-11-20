All 49ers

Multiple 49ers Appear on First Injury Report for Week 12

Another week of the 49ers having multiple players held out of their first practice.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Robert Beal Jr. (51) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Robert Beal Jr. (51) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Stop me if you have heard this before, but the San Francisco 49ers have multiple players being held out of their first practice of the week.

It's nothing new for this team at this point. Rather, it's expected. In fact, a few of the players held out of practice were expected to be out. Here is how the 49ers' first injury report is shaken out.

Tatum Bethune

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48)
November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Linebacker Tatum Bethune missed practice with a high ankle sprain. He exited the game against the Arizona Cardinals early in the second quarter because of it.

High ankle sprains usually mean a player will be out for a few games. Bethune would've probably been placed on Injured Reserve this week, but the 49ers have their Bye in Week 14.

That gives them a free week for Bethune to heal up without placing him on it. With Bethune out against the Carolina Panthers, Curtis Robinson is the confirmed next man up to start in his place.

Eddy Pineiro

San Francisco 49ers placekicker Eddie Pineiro (18)
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers placekicker Eddie Pineiro (18) reacts after making a 59 yard field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Another player who sustained an injury in the win over the Cardinals is kicker Eddy Pineiro. He suffered a grade one hamstring strain, and it's highly unlikely he plays in Week 12.

The 49ers have already signed his temporary replacement, former Washington Commanders kicker Matt Gay. He was just released by the Commanders for being woeful.

Adding him is a risk, but the 49ers are banking on a change of scenery getting him out of his funk. It's in the 49ers' best interest to avoid settling for field goals against Carolina.

Robert Beal Jr.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Robert Beal Jr. (51)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Robert Beal Jr. (51) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Last but not least is defensive end Robert Beal Jr.. He was also injured against the Cardinals, resulting in a concussion. He's currently in the protocol, so don't expect him to play against Carolina either.

It's usually a lock for a player to be out for the following game when they are in the concussion protocol. His absence means the 49ers will look to Clelin Ferrell to be active against the Panthers.

Luke Gifford

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Luke Gifford (57)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Luke Gifford (57) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Linebacker Luke Gifford was limited at practice with a hip/neck injury. He should be good to go against the Panthers if he maintains this status.

However, his usage took a dip against the Cardinals. It seems the 49ers are finally starting to give rookie Nick Martin some playing time. To do so, it has to come at the cost of snaps for Gifford. About time they did this.

Published
