Why the 49ers Could Target Jalon Kilgore in the 2026 NFL draft

The San Francisco 49ers' secondary was not good enough last season, and they may look to the draft to add some help in the back end. One name who could get on the field early in his NFL career is South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore.

What would he bring to the 49ers, and when should they look into drafting him?

How Jalon Kilgore translates to the NFL

Kilgore is a three-year starter and is entering the NFL as an underclassman. That brings a combination of ready-to-play experience and physical upside that is untapped. Kilgore also has 594 snaps in the box, 238 snaps as a deep safety, and 1,382 snaps as a slot.

He projects as the big, long, hybrid type of box player who can slide into the slot and play dime when needed. His ability to pursue against the run, make tackles, and physically man up on tight ends makes him a multiple-phase weapon on defense.

Where Jalon Kilgore must improve

Kilgore is better with straight line speed than shift players, and is better at jamming tight ends than hanging with slot receivers. He may project best as a strong safety despite playing the majority of his time as a slot. When asked to read and diagnose in the box, he can get caught up in the wash and lose his way. His lack of experience may make him a player who is best as a dime player only early in his career.

Jalon Kilgore NFL comparison

The best comparison for Kilgore is Dane Belton. Belton was a subpackage player for the first three years of career, but started a lot of the New York Giants last year and just signed a contract to start at strong safety this year. The two bring a similar physical skill set, they play a similar role, and Kilgore may have to start his career like Belton did, getting sub-package work. Still, the athletic potential and versatility bring starter upside.

How Jalon Kilgore fits the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers had issues at safety last year, so Kilgore would be a good fit. Beyond that, Upton Stout is a bit small for a slot, so it would be good to have a big body that they can mix in with him.

Ji’Ayir Brown was better than Jason Pinnock as both the dime and strong safety last year. However, he has just one year left on his deal. So, in the short term, Kilgore would replace Pinnock and be an upgrade immediately in dime. In the long term, he could go from dime to replacing Brown as the starting strong safety.

Most draft boards have him going around pick 99, so if the 49ers wanted him, they would likely have to take him with their third-round pick. Is that enough value for a rotational role early on?