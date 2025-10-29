Why the 49ers didn't draft Cam Skattebo despite Kyle Shanahan's wishes
SANTA CLARA -- Even Cam Skattebo thought he would get drafted by the 49ers this offseason.
Instead, the 49ers took linebacker Nick Martin and nickelback Upton Stout in Round 3, and the Giants took Skattebo in Round 4. Now, the 49ers have the worst running game in the NFL in terms of yards per carry. Skattebo surely would have helped.
Granted, Skattebo is out for the season with a brutal ankle injury he suffered this past weekend. Still, he seems poised to have a terrific career when he returns. He had 607 yards from scrimmage and 7 touchdowns in 8 games this season. He was a force. And he would be a perfect fit in the 49ers' offense because he's a tough runner who also is a good receiver. He would have been the ideal complement to Christian McCaffrey
On Wednesday, a reporter asked Kyle Shanahan if the 49ers considered drafting Skattebo in Round 3.
"Yes," Shanahan said without hesitation. "We did and we loved him. He was awesome."
It sounds like Shanahan wanted the 49ers to draft Skattebo but they didn't listen to him.
Keep in mind, Shanahan has a terrible track record of drafting running backs in Rounds 3 and 4. That's where he took Isaac Guerendo, Ty Davis-Price, Trey Sermon and Joe Williams. So if he pounded the table for the 49ers to draft Skattebo in Round 3 this year, it's understandable why 49ers general manager John Lynch decided to draft defensive players instead. The 49ers' defense was awful last season, and running backs theoretically are easy to find.
So, the 49ers took defensive players with each of their first five draft picks, and finally took running back Jordan James in Round 5. Consider this Shanahan's consolation for the team passing on Skattebo.
Shanahan does not control which players the 49ers draft, but he does control which players go on the field. And through eight games, Martin has yet to take a defensive snap, and James has been inactive every week. Perhaps this is Shanahan's comment to the front office for passing on his preferred player, Skattebo, who turned out to be a stud.
The front office traded for Brian Robinson Jr., but Shanahan has given him just 36 carries through the first half of the season. Apparently, Shanahan isn't wild about any of his backup running backs.
If the 49ers miss the playoffs this season, their running game could be the reason why. Because it's hard to win games when you're averaging 3.4 yards per carry. And everyone knew that running back was a huge need for the 49ers this year, given Christian McCaffrey's age and the injury-riddled season he endured in 2024.
Passing on Skattebo was one of the worst decisions the 49ers have made all year, and they're paying for it.