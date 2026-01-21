Why the 49ers must prioritize this expiring contract

The San Francisco 49ers now enter the offseason with a vast majority of choices on their hands.

After a run to the divisional round of the playoffs that can be seen as an overachievement, the 49ers are set to lose a key player who helped get them there.

Ahead of all the big decisions, retaining the services of this player is a no-brainer and should be done as soon as possible.

Give Eddy Piñeiro a multi-year deal

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro (18) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The best decision the 49ers' front office made this season was to waive Jake Moody after Week 1. His position as the kicker was untenable and was one of the worst kickers ever to represent the organization.

His replacement, Eddy Piñeiro, proved to be the exact opposite. Throughout the season, he was one of the league’s best kickers, making 31 of 32 field goals, with his only miss coming from 64 yards against the Indianapolis Colts. Even that missed attempt came close to a success, but it hit the crossbar. It was his most successful season where he had over 10 attempts.

It’s simply a no-brainer for the 49ers to bring him back. He came out of nowhere, was ready to go, and delivered. He will become an unrestricted free agent and is expected to be a hot property for multiple teams this offseason as they look to bolster their special teams units.

But special teams rarely command significant cap space. His current contract takes up only 0.35% of the cap, at just over $1 million per year. In the grand scheme, the 49ers could easily pay him double, and he would still be a bargain.

If the 49ers opt to re-sign him, it should be a multi-year deal. The numbers, his performance, and the fact that the team won’t have to worry about a kicker who can’t deliver would make a world of difference. There would be no stress because he has proven to be dependable and reliable.

It's clear Piñeiro wants to stay too, as he shared on his Instagram: "Year wrapped up and I'm leaving it with nothing but gratitude. I'm proud to wear these colors and represent this team. For the opportunity, the people in the building, and the fans who hold us to the highest standard. The work continues, the goals get bigger, and the mindset stays locked in. Built for this. Built for the Bay."

Keep Piñeiro at all costs. You know it makes sense.

