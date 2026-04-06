Why the 49ers Have to Pass on the Sweepstakes for Dexter Lawrence

Practically every move the San Francisco 49ers have made this offseason has instantly improved their team.

From coaching hires to free agent signings, everything has been a sweet move by them. At this point in the offseason, they're holding off from making any more moves.

With the NFL draft nearing, the 49ers have all of their attention on that, and rightfully so. But there's a chance the 49ers may become distracted now.

Renowned defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade from the New York Giants. It seems he's unhappy with how contract negotiations have played out.

Lawrence is an elite run defender who can flash as a pass rusher. Adding him would dramatically improve the 49ers' run defense. Unfortunately, they have to pass on the sweepstakes for Lawrence.

49ers can't afford to go after Lawrence

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) is pressured by New York Giants defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (95) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Lawrence would instantly improve the 49ers should they acquire them. There is no questioning that. He'd be under contract for two more seasons as well.

The 49ers would just need to conduct some salary cap gymnastics with a contract extension with him. It's the only way trading for him would work out well.

But that's exactly why the 49ers can't be interested in him. He wants a new contract. The 49ers can't afford that at this time. There are other players on their roster who deserve extensions before him.

Plus, the 49ers just added Osa Odighizuwa. If there is any defensive tackle who is going to receive a long-term deal, it's him. The 49ers just want to see how he performs with them first.

If he looks incredible, the 49ers will not hesitate to lock him into an extension. He's a better player than Lawrence and is younger.

It would be extremely difficult to make Lawrence work with Odighizuwa, Alfred Collins, and C.J. West. Not to mention the draft capital it would cost to pry him from the Giants.

I'd imagine a second-round pick would do it. Maybe even a first, which is off the table for the 49ers. They don't have many draft picks to begin with.

The last thing they need is to give up their top picks in this draft. At this point, the 49ers are fine with the additions they have made. They didn't lose any player of consequence in free agency.

That makes every signing and trade a tremendous boost to their team. Maybe if Lawrence had been available a month ago, it would've played out differently.

But the 49ers can feel happy about how everything in the offseason transpired.

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