Why the 49ers Should be Concerned With Brock Purdy Against the Browns

Facing a 3-8 Cleveland Browns team is superficially an easy matchup for the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Not to mention that they had the 49ers' number the last time they faced each other in 2023.

To make matters worse, this matchup is expected to be affected by inclement weather. That will only favor both defenses in this game.

The bad news is that West Coast teams don't perform well in inclement weather. They're not used to it, especially Brock Purdy. That is why the 49ers have to be concerned when they face the Browns.

Brock Purdy doesn't play well in inclement weather

Purdy performs poorly in adverse weather conditions. He's proven that on multiple occasions, including the last time the 49ers faced the Browns.

He completed 12-of-27 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in that game. Purdy is increasingly inaccurate in these conditions, which brings up the question as to whether or not he will a glove.

Sometimes quarterbacks will wear a glove to mitigate the issues with holding onto the ball. But Purdy confirmed he will not be. In fact, he's downplaying how problematic the weather will be for him.

"I think that's any quarterback in the NFL," said Purdy on the concern for the weather conditions. "If it's some kind of rain or if the ball's wet, I mean, it does change the mindset of taking care of the ball. But, at the same time, you do have to drop back, you’ve got to throw it on time. And if it's not there in time, let's be smart with the ball.

"So, I don't know. I think it just depends on how hard it's raining and really what the conditions are when we get there in the moment. But, I've played in rain before and I've made it happen before. I've gotten the job done before in it, so I'm not going to be afraid or change anything in terms of my preparation going into the week.”

You've got to respect his mindset going into this game. But the reality is, Purdy is poor when the weather is rough. And after the game he just had against the Panthers, there's worry with him.

He was mediocre in that game when the weather was fine at home. Now, he has to play in horrible weather against one of the best defenses in the league that has Myles Garrett, the inevitable Defensive Player of the Year.

It's clear what the 49ers have to do in this game to win, and that's hiding Purdy. Run the ball like crazy and have him throw within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Otherwise, a loss will loom large for them.

