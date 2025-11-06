Why the 49ers were smart to do nothing at the trade deadline
After years of being active at the trade deadline, the San Francisco 49ers were quiet.
It was unusual to see, especially since the 49ers need star power. On Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan explained the inactivity, stating, "I know we looked into a ton of them, but the asking price was too much on all of them.”
It wasn't what a lot of 49ers fans wanted to see, but the 49ers being idle at the trade deadline was absolutely the right call. Making a trade just to make it is senseless.
49ers were right to be idle at the trade deadline
Last I checked, the 49ers didn't have a need or two. They have several. How was a trade for one player going to drastically help them?
The reality is that once Fred Warner was lost for the year, that ruined any chance of a needle-moving trade. In fact, that was a fairly popular topic among pundits and fans on social media.
Yet, when the 49ers remain idle, it's met with surprising and disappointing reactions. On one end, it makes sense to make a trade. The 49ers are 6-3 and have been playing well.
But can anyone say they are actually a legitimate elite team? I wouldn't say they are. Every win they've tallied has been a grind. It's been a taxing season.
Plus, if the 49ers were to give up significant draft capital, let's say a first-round pick for Trey Hendrickson, then in 2026 and 2027, critics will bash them for lacking young players.
And the reason for that will be thanks to their trade for Hendrickson. Look at how young the 49ers are now and have a handful of rookies and second-year players giving adequate contributions.
The 49ers have to continue to add to their young nucleus, and they can't do that if they're making moronic trades, especially when those trades won't make them that much closer to winning a Super Bowl.
Realistically, the 49ers aren't winning a Super Bowl this year, let alone making it. A playoff appearance, especially with countless key players out, would feel like a successful season for them.
Besides, the 49ers have been involved in the trade deadline almost every year since they started being serious players in the NFL in 2019. They're allotted one year to be boring at the deadline.
But because they have a pattern of making trades, it was expected they would do it now, given they have so many holes. However, that's exactly why they didn't make a move.
One move, or even two, wouldn't have improved them dramatically. Players like Jermaine Johnson, Bradley Chubb, or Hendrickson wouldn't have tipped the scales that much for the 49ers.
Like Shanahan said, the price is too high. It's also likely that the teams they inquired with know how desperate they are with players out and upped the price with the 49ers. Executing moves out of desperation is never wise.
Just look at what the Indianapolis Colts did. They sent the New York Jets two first-round picks for Ahmad Gardner because of injuries to the cornerback position. Talk about getting fleeced.
The 49ers had to avoid that. And given how their injury luck is this year, it's for the best they didn't. Chances are, another key player is going to be lost for the season with an injury. This is their unfortunate theme for 2025.
The 49ers feel like they're playing with house money at this point, and they kind of are. It's unreal they're 6-3 with an army of players missing, and no trade was going to help fill the void for all of that.
