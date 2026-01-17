Why the 49ers Will Beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round
SEATTLE -- Only two weeks ago, the Seahawks physically manhandled the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Since then, the 49ers have flown cross-country to play the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Seahawks have rested at home. Which means they should have an even bigger advantage over the 49ers this time around.
But, it also means Sam Darnold has had 14 days to think about the biggest game of his life.
No quarterback in the playoffs this season faces as much pressure as Darnold. He's on the best team in the league. If the Seahawks have any weakness, it's him. All they ask him to do is not screw things up, and yet he led the league in turnovers this season.
He almost gave away the game against the 49ers in Week 18 when he fumbled a handoff, and he lost the game against the 49ers in Week 1 when he fumbled in the pocket at the end.
Darnold is developing a reputation as a choker. Last season, he was outstanding for the Vikings until the final two games of the season. In the playoffs, he lost in the first round to the Rams. He led his offense to nine points and posted a passer rating of 77.6. A few months later, the Vikings let him leave in free agency, and the Seahawks signed him.
If the Seahawks lose this game tonight against the injury-depleted 49ers, you wonder if the Seahawks will replace Darnold this offseason or draft a quarterback to compete with him and eventually take his job. I bet he wonders, too.
Which means Darnold's career as an NFL starting quarterback depends on this game. If the Seahawks lose, they probably will blame him. And if he fails in Seattle, he might not get another chance to start in the league. Keep in mind, he already is on his fifth team.
To make matters worse for Darnold, he injured his oblique during practice on Thursday and hasn't thrown a football since then, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He might not even play against the 49ers. The Seahawks might have to start Drew freaking Lock. In which case, good freaking luck.
The Seahawks have a Super Bowl roster, but they don't have a Super Bowl quarterback. They might not even have a starting quarterback for this game, or at least one that can win in the postseason.
That's why I'm picking the 49ers to win. Not because they're better than the Seahawks. Simply because their quarterback isn't Darnold.
Prove me wrong, Sam.
