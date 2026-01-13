49ers Fans Will be Ecstatic by Latest Fred Warner News

Tremendous news.

The San Francisco 49ers will be opening up the 21-day practice window for beloved star linebacker Fred Warner. Kyle Shanahan announced on Tuesday at his press conference.

This has to have 49ers fans jumping with joy. Warner, having his practice window opened up, brings him closer to returning to the field. It's crazy to fathom, given his injury occurred in Week 6 three months ago.

However, Shanahan explained that Warner isn't going to be doing much this week. The 49ers, in general, won't be doing much this week since they face the Seattle Seahawks on a short week.

When to expect Fred Warner

Don't expect Warner to suit up for the 49ers against Seattle in the divisional playoff round. Even if he could participate in practice to a moderate extent, I wouldn't anticipate the 49ers bringing him back immediately.

The only way Warner will return will either be in the Super Bowl, if they make it that far, or most likely the NFC Championship game. That is what rumors/reports have been hinting at for the last month.

It's miraculous the recovery Warner has made, as well as the work he has put in to be healthy again. The 49ers have missed his presence dearly.

Their defense could use his production, impact, and leadership. It would have made a significant atmospheric difference having Warner back in the lineup.

But his presence on the team goes beyond the defense. Warner is the guy who will lead the team huddles before the game. He's the hype man because he's a true leader.

When he speaks, players listen. It resonates with them and allows them to play their best. Warner gets that out of players on the 49ers.

And with George Kittle out with a torn Achilles, his presence is needed now more than ever. Unfortunately, the 49ers and their fans will need to wait another week.

For now, Eric Kendricks will hold it down for Warner. He did a terrific job in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles. It should be no different against the Seahawks.

In fact, Kendricks will be the change the 49ers need from their matchup with Seattle two weeks ago. They will need all the change they can get to beat the Seahawks and allow Warner to return.

