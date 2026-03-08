Why Linebacker CJ Allen Could Make Sense for the 49ers in Round 1

Picking 27th overall, the San Francisco 49ers have to find the right blend of fit, need, and best player available. That path could lead them to take CJ Allen in the first round.

How CJ Allen translates to the NFL

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen got on the field as a true freshman for the Georgia Bulldogs and called plays for the last two years of his three-year career with the Bulldogs. He is great at understanding pre-snap looks and relaying information to the rest of his defense, which is not something many young linebackers are trusted to do at a major program like Georgia.

Allen is athletic and sharp in coverage while also displaying patience in the run game that makes him valuable for all three downs. Those traits should translate well to the NFL, particularly for a defense that values linebackers who can stay on the field in every situation.

What concerns come with CJ Allen

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a younger player, Allen can be a bit late to trigger when diagnosing the run or the pass. That hesitation sometimes allows blockers to reach him before he can fully attack the play. His size can also be an issue at times in the run game, especially when offensive linemen are able to get their hands on him at the second level.

On top of that, while Allen is a good athlete overall, he may not be the most explosive linebacker. When he takes a slightly poor angle, he does not always have the recovery speed to make up for it.

CJ Allen NFL comparison

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Allen is reminiscent of Patrick Queen as a prospect. Both entered the NFL at a young age, but with significant experience leading talented defenses. Queen also had questions about how quickly he processed plays in real time coming out of college.

While Queen went in the first round, he looked his best when he had someone like Roquan Smith next to him to help stabilize the defense. Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Queen has grown into a leadership role and wears the green dot himself, showing that players with his skill set can eventually grow as the primary signal-caller.

Allen could follow a similar developmental path. He certainly has the football intelligence to lead a defense, but pairing him with a veteran early in his career could accelerate that growth.

How CJ Allen fits with the San Francisco 49ers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Allen would fit nicely next to someone like Fred Warner. The idea would be to allow Allen to spend a few years learning behind Warner while still contributing as a starting-caliber linebacker. If injuries or time eventually catch up to Warner, the team would already have a potential successor developing within the system.

Allen is also strong as a blitzer. While he may not be quite as explosive as some linebackers entering the league, he brings control and discipline that could reduce blown assignments compared to Dee Winters. Even early in his career, he could represent a more stable option in the rotation.

Allen currently sits around the mid-20s on many consensus draft boards, which means there is a realistic chance he could still be available when San Francisco is on the clock. If the board falls that way, the combination of immediate improvement and long-term succession planning could make CJ Allen a very tempting pick for the 49ers in round one.