Five Compelling Teams the 49ers can Trade Mac Jones to

One topic of discussion that will revolve around the San Francisco 49ers for a significant portion of the offseason is whether or not to trade Mac Jones.

Kyle Shanahan said at his season-ending press conference that he’d be surprised to not see Jones back on the 49ers in 2026. However, things change, and Shanahan could’ve been posturing.

In any case, the 49ers trading Jones will remain on the table until the NFL draft has passed. Should the 49ers elect to trade Jones, there are five compelling teams they should consider.

New York Jets

One of the most quarterback-needy teams in the NFL is the Jets. It doesn’t look like they’ll be running it back with Justin Fields in 2026.

Even if they did, they still don’t have a sufficient answer at the position. Jones can step in and immediately be that answer for them.

The best part is that the Jets are picking No. 2 overall. Acquiring that pick will be impossible, but the 49ers can ascertain about the No. 2 pick in the second, the 34th overall pick.

If the Jets were willing, the 49ers should take it. Keeping Jones is what I believe is the best move, but if the 49ers can get that, it’s worth letting him go to New York.

Miami Dolphins

Speaking of quarterback-needy, the Dolphins are and aren’t one of them. They aren’t because they have Tua Tagovailoa, but they are because they have him.

The Dolphins are stuck with Tagovailoa thanks to the lucrative extension they gave him in the last couple of years. Still, they desperately need an upgrade at quarterback.

If the new regime under Coach Jeff Haffley wants Tagovailoa gone, then they’ll do it. It will open up the pathway to Jones and be enticing for the 49ers since Miami is picking No. 11 in every round.

Arizona Cardinals

This is a delusional trade destination for Jones. Teams rarely conduct business with division rivals, but are the Cardinals even considered that? Let’s be real: they’re a joke.

They’ve never been seriously threatened by Arizona. Now, giving them Jones would be a hookup. However, they know how to defend against Jones and would receive more than adequate compensation.

The Cardinals hold the No. 3 pick in every round, so a second-round offer from them should do the trick. It’s certainly a long shot, but the Cardinals are a team that makes sense for the 49ers to trade with.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have been looking for an adequate starter since Matt Ryan left. They’ve failed miserably. Perhaps they can finally do it by trading for Jones.

Yes, they have Michael Penix, but he was taken by the last regime. They probably aren’t too fond of him. Plus, he’s working his way back from a torn ACL again.

They need a new quarterback under new Coach Kevin Stefanski. He may like Jones to run his offense and be the steadying factor. Atlanta holds the No. 13 pick in the draft to entice the 49ers.

Minnesota Vikings

Last, but not least, is the most obvious team — the Vikings. It was recently reported that they have Jones on their radar, which makes sense.

They are the most playoff-ready team on this list and can offer the 49ers a great deal. Justin Jefferson is what fans would love to hear, but that won’t happen

It’s more likely for the 49ers to get a pick and Jordan Addison from the Vikings. Minnesota gets its quarterback, while the 49ers add draft capital and needed speed at receiver with Addison.

