Why Wide Receiver is Not a Round 1 Priority for the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers could go in several different directions during the 2026 NFL Draft, and wide receiver is one of the positions that has drawn attention during the pre-draft process. The team reportedly brought in three potential first-round wide receiver prospects for visits, suggesting they wanted a closer look at some of the top players at the position.

However, comments from John Lynch indicate that selecting a receiver early may not be the team’s current plan.

Will the San Francisco 49ers pass on a first-round wide receiver?

When asked whether wide receiver was a position the 49ers might target early in the draft, Lynch was quick to downplay that possibility.

“I don’t know about early,” Lynch said when asked if receiver could be a position the team addresses high in the draft. He added that the organization feels comfortable with the current group, noting, “We like where our room is.”

Those comments are notable because three of the four reported pre-draft visits so far have been with Denzel Boston, Omar Cooper, and KC Concepcion. Bringing in multiple receivers for visits suggests the team at least considered the possibility of selecting one early. However, after evaluating those prospects more closely, Lynch’s remarks indicate that the organization may be leaning in another direction.

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There are several possible explanations for the shift in tone. It is possible that none of the receivers the team evaluated stood out enough to justify a first-round selection. Another possibility is that the 49ers believe those prospects will be off the board before their pick.

It is hard to say he was lying because during the same press conference, Lynch mentioned that the team expects to add a left guard to the competition during the draft. In that same discussion, he reiterated that he does not expect the 49ers to select a wide receiver early and emphasized confidence in the current receiving group.

That group includes Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, and Christian Kirk, along with Jordan Watkins and Demarcus Robinson competing for roster spots. Jacob Cowing is also expected to compete for a role as a return specialist. Altogether, there are six receivers who could realistically compete for positions on the roster this season.

Even with that depth, there are still questions about the long-term outlook at the position. Evans and Kirk may only remain with the team for one more season, which could create turnover in the near future. Pearsall has also struggled to stay healthy, while Watkins showed limited production during his rookie year.

Because of those factors, the 49ers appear to have enough options at receiver for the upcoming season, but the situation could quickly change. While the team may not prioritize a wide receiver in the first round of the 2026 draft, they could still find themselves needing to rebuild the position again in the near future if roster turnover occurs next offseason.