NFL Analyst Explains Why 49ers Will Be a 'Problem' This Season

It could be fair to say that no one truly knows what to expect from the San Francisco 49ers this upcoming season.

Despite showing last year that they were capable of reaching the playoffs despite never-ending injuries, the 49ers have received a mixed bag of opinions heading into 2026.

On one hand, San Francisco underwent a roster shakeup, with several key veterans departing and new faces arriving. The caveat, however, is that many of those additions, aside from the draft class, are older players. That has led some to wonder how much longer the Super Bowl window for this current core will remain open.

With that uncertainty in mind, it is understandable why predictions surrounding the 49ers have varied so widely.

LeGarrette Blount believes the 49ers could be a problem this year

Former Ducks Jonathan Stewart, left, and LeGarrette Blount are introduced as team captains for the game against Southern California during the first quarter Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former three-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount is of the opinion that the 49ers could be a team to watch in 2026.

"I'm on that train too," Blount said on "Good Morning Football" this week. "Mike Evans is a dog. Adding a big-time veteran like that around guys like Christian Kirk and guys like Ricky Pearsall, you have guys that are going to be able to play ball.

"You have a quarterback that's coming back that was kind of riddled with injuries, a little bit back-and-forth throughout the season. You got, obviously, Christian McCaffrey, who people arguably consider the best running back in the game all-purpose.

"I'm not looking past these guys at all. The San Francisco 49ers are going to always be a problem. They were always a problem all the way from back when I played football.

"They're still going to be a problem. They know how to put a team together. They know how to get a quarterback. I'm on the San Francisco train. I like them."

These points are valid. On offense, the 49ers have the potential to explode and, on paper, should be considered one of the best units in the league. But no one truly knows just how well they can perform when recent history has been plagued by injuries.

If they can stay healthy, however, San Francisco has the talent to be up there. The NFC West is the toughest division in the league, and while the 49ers have the third-best team at present, it doesn't mean they aren't in contention for the playoffs.

The City by the Bay still has areas to improve, but it remains firmly in the mix.